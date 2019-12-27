Search Hawaii for missing number 7 helicopters: U.S. Coast Guard – National

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 27, 2019 at 8:09 am

A seven-person helicopter has disappeared into Hawaii and a search is ongoing, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The helicopter owner contacted the coast guard about 45 minutes after the plane returned from a visit to the Na Pali coast in Kauai on Thursday evening.

The helicopter has electronic tracking, but no signals were received, according to the bulletin.

The helicopter carried a pilot and six passengers, two of whom were considered minors.

"The weather conditions are challenging," said Petty Officer Robert Cox (1st Class), Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu. "We trained crews who respond and look for clues about the helicopter and those on board."

According to the publication, clouds and rain at the crime scene have a visibility of 6.4 kilometers and wind speeds of 45 km / h. The weather forecast for Friday forecast wind speeds around 37 km / h.

A helicopter and crew were launched from the Coast Guard's Barbers Point, and additional support was provided by Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay. A Coast Guard cutter and crew were also launched from Honolulu.

Further searches with a search and rescue aircraft as well as crew and fresh helicopter crew were planned for the first light if necessary.

According to the publication, helicopter tours over Kauai Island, much of which is a state park, are common.

