Sean Parker celebrates his 40th birthday with the performance of Stevie Nicks

Sean Parker celebrated his 40th birthday with an epic party with a performance by Stevie Nicks. And while Parker's legendary wedding had the theme "The Lord of the Rings" in 2013, this time the guests were invited to an "immersive and interdimensional world" with the dress code qualified as "capricious (past, present or future) ) ".

The billionaire Facebook investor turned the big 4-0 on December 3 and Nicks, leader of Fleetwood Mac, serenaded the guests with successes, including "Landslide" and "Dreams." Friends like Olivia Munn, developer David Alagem, consultant Jordan C. Brown and Scooter and Yael Braun appeared, as did October Gonzalez, wife of former NFL veteran Lauren Sanchez Tony.

Parker and his wife Alexandra Lenas, who have two young children, called the party a fun "70th set," they tell us. (Lenas turns 30 in May).

Pals were invited to the party at the couple's house in California on Monday with a note with a quote from William Blake, which said: "If the doors of perception were cleaned, everything would look like the man as he is, Infinite."

Yael posted an Instagram photo of her and her husband music manager in white suits, writing: "When your friends ask you to dress for their 70th set, you wear the F".

It still does not coincide with the infamous Parker wedding in Big Sur, California, which caused controversy when a local conservation group complained that the ceremony had caused environmental damage.

Parker, co-founder of Napster, who was played by Justin Timberlake in the movie "The Social Network", canceled his honeymoon to deal with the consequences and paid $ 1 million to the California Conservation Corps, along with $ 1.5 million to help to build camps for disadvantaged children.

Parker added at that time: “The ceremony was spiritual, intimate and private, really only for our friends and family. We didn't want this media show because we felt it would compromise the very essence of what we were trying to communicate. ”

