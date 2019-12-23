Seamstress makes 5,000 dresses for girls in developing countries

Loading...

VINEYARD – When Arda Molen was little, she always received the clothes of her older sisters handmade by her mother, a seamstress.

"Except they were 12 and eight years older than me, and the dresses that had seemed very funny to me," he recalled with a smile.

One day at school, Molen wore another of her older sister's dresses to go to school and was disturbed by other children.

“Then I came home and decided that I would sew all my clothes thereafter. And I did it, since I was 12 years old.

While other girls bought new dresses for Christmas, she received books full of blank pages to design her own. He soon learned to design patterns. He eventually went to college to study sewing and then became an instructor.

But sewing was not his only creative passion. Molen also danced, sang and painted, until one day four years ago, when she was seriously injured in a four-car crash.

He could no longer do many of the things he loved. So, to deal with the trauma, Molen decided to do what he could still sew to help other girls receive something done just for them.

"It hurt me a lot. They had to get me out of the car. Anyway, he left me, so I couldn't walk temporarily, I couldn't walk at all. And then I had to sit down. I decided that instead of sitting down feeling sorry for myself, I would do something for someone who was worse than me, ”he recalled.

Arda Molen, who has made thousands of dresses to donate to children in need, poses for a portrait at her home in Vineyard on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Since then, Molen has manufactured 5,000 dresses that have been donated to girls in developing countries around the world. The last thousand or so have been taken by the World of Difference organization to Malawi, Africa.

“Arda is an amazing person. … She has worked very, very diligently on this side, does all the hard work, and we receive the blessings from the other side of the world to be able to deliver her love through those dresses to the needy children there, "he said. Richard P. Nielsen, co-founder and president of World of Difference, and founding president of Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions in Provo.

The organization, with many university volunteers, leads teams to Africa to help children, build schools and libraries and drill wells in the villages.

Nielsen said he raised five children and that "on Christmas morning, I see joy, happiness and emotion in their eyes and on their faces."

But he said that nothing compares to the emotion of orphaned girls when they see the dresses made by Molen.

"These girls don't have, they are in orphanages, so they don't have parents." They have no access to clothes or anything we take for granted here. And then the clothes they are wearing are what they are wearing last year, it will probably be the clothes they are wearing next year, "Nielsen explained.

“So that these girls can receive such a dress, that's new, the first question that not only comes out of their mouth but is expressed in their eyes is:‘ Is this my dress? Is this mine? "And it's like," Yes, this is yours. "

Children wear dresses made and donated by Arda Molen.

“Tears, emotion and disbelief. I mean, they just hold that dress like it's a new baby. "

Molen says that listening to girls' reactions is what keeps her sewing. She has severely damaged her hand with all the thousands of hours of sewing and has undergone surgery. It has also gone through several sewing machines.

However, “I can still sew. I guide him through the sewing machine even with this on, ”he said about the plaster on his arm. "In fact, the day after surgery, my grandson came to see me and I was here sewing the day after surgery, and I said," Don't tell your mother. "

He told his mother that they threatened to take away his sewing machine, he recalled.

"But that's what I like to sew for these girls."

It takes approximately two hours to make one of the dresses, which means that Molen has spent around 10,000 hours making them. To put this in perspective, someone who works a 40-hour week works 2,080 hours in a year.

Now, with her injury, she can "only do half an hour at a time, three times a day," she says. Friends and family now help her by fastening the shirt to her skirt.

And every time he sees cute shirts or fabrics for skirts in the store, he buys them all. The photo books of her dresses, and the girls who receive them, show colorful fabrics, Disney themes and smiling faces.

For more information about Molen's dresses and how she can help, visit the website that her granddaughter created for her, humanitariansewing.org.

For more information about World of Difference and volunteer opportunities, visit makeaworldofdifference.org.