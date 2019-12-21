Scott comes down late to lead the pack in the final day

Loading...

He hopes it will kick off a bold race at his favorite tournament, the US Masters, which he claimed in 2013, the same year he returned home to win a first PGA on this course.

"It would be great. I really tried to keep my intensity after last week [President's Cup] and my concentration on the course. I had a few moments where I hesitated and I I managed to pull it out together, "said Scott.

"It would be nice to end this year with a win here at home, because I know what the confidence of that can do for next year; it makes things a little more comfortable before the Masters."

Royal Pines tends to punish players who deviate from the script and Scott does not anticipate many adventurous assaults on the scoreboard on the last day, unless desperation dictates a blood rush.

"He is incredibly grouped and, if it is windy tomorrow, it will be difficult for anyone to separate unless he plays an incredible round of golf and does a lot of putts," said Scott.

"My strategy is going to be the same. Unless I do a lot of long putts, I don't see myself running away with this thing. I'm going to fight."

Even double defending champion Cameron Smith, who drew a par equal to 72 for five pennies and five behind, compatriot Queenslander Scott, said he was not likely to panic given the potential consequences if the breeze was starting to sweep the course.

"I don't think so," said Smith when asked if he needed to be ultra-aggressive to close the gap. "I had seven less yesterday just playing my normal stuff, so there is no need to hit the pilot on each tee and go to each pin when you can easily pull the number by just playing your game. "

"I think the same thing tomorrow, it just has to be 1 or 2% better with the irons, and then the putts just have to roll."

Smith might have been completely left out if it weren't for an eagle on the 12th. He has to repeat the dose on Sunday and get out of the blocks much smarter than Saturday if he wants to win a historic PGA hat-trick.

