Scientists model dynamic feedback loop that fuels the spread of wildfires

Expand / The flames spread across a hillside near the firefighters at the Blue Cut Fire on August 18, 2016 near Wrightwood, California.

David McNew / Getty Images

From the point of view of physics and chemistry, fire is an incredibly complicated phenomenon, so much so that nineteenth-century physicist Michael Faraday built a complete series of six lectures on the flame of a single candle at the Royal Institution in 1848. Fuel, heat and oxygen, combined under the right conditions, are ignited in a sustained chemical reaction: fire. Add factors such as conduction, convection, radiation and any number of environmental factors, and that fire can spread quickly out of control.

Scientists have been trying to better delineate how forest fires spread for decades, and understanding the complicated dynamics of fluids at work is key to those efforts. Rodman Linn, an atmospheric scientist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, makes computational models of how fires interact with the surrounding atmosphere to predict how a given fire will behave. It is a difficult phenomenon to model, since it involves the interaction of several different processes. Linn described the various factors that influence how a forest fire spreads in an article in the November issue of Physics Today.

Most models currently in use are based on the seminal work done in 1972 by Richard Rothermel, an aeronautical engineer who developed the first quantitative tool to predict the spread of forest fires. Each type of fuel has an ignition point (also known as a flash point), a measure of how much energy is required to ignite that fuel. Rothermel's model determined that ignition point, and then took into account the wind speed, the slope of the ground and other critical factors to calculate the ignition speed required for a nascent forest fire to spread rapidly.

Computer enlargement / simulation showing traces of winds that reach the left flank and the head of a fire that extends along a steep slope.

Alexandra Jonko / Los Alamos National Laboratory

But it is a simplified model, similar to a fire that spans a uniform field, while forest fires tend to spread across landscapes dotted with trees, shrubs, bushes, etc. When the situation begins to deviate strongly from the basic underlying fire scenario (a wind-driven fire and homogeneous fuels on a homogeneous slope), the so-called BEHAVE model becomes less precise. "The moment you get something that is complex in terms of fuel structure or topography, or worse if you have multiple lines of fire, you are adding complexity to the coupling between the fire and the atmosphere that was not present in the development of those first models, "Linn told Ars.

That is why Linn's research focuses on the dynamic feedback loop between fire and its interaction with the atmosphere, especially winds. "The interaction between rising air and ambient winds controls the rate at which the surrounding vegetation warms and if it ignites," he wrote. "The interaction then determines how fast a fire spreads."

According to Lin, something you will not see in a more precise model of a forest fire is a solid wall of flame that advances. "Convection cooling would prevent the flame wall from propagating only by radiation, and for convection heating to spread the fire, the wind would have to be strong enough to tilt the flame to the point where the unburned fuel touches ", wrote. A more precise description of what a forest fire looks like from the front would show several strong updrafts, creating flame towers separated by gaps or channels. The updrafts carry heat, and the ambient wind is pushed through the channels, heating as it progresses and possibly ignites any available fuel in front of the fire.

The shape of the fire line can also influence how a fire spreads. According to Linn, there may be flank fires behind the fast-moving rapid fire, forming a horseshoe shape, which can determine how much wind the frontal fire reaches. If the horseshoe of the flank fires is narrow, more wind will be diverted towards the flanks and the wind that actually reaches the frontal fire will move more slowly, which will result in a slower propagation speed.

A computer generated snapshot of a grass fire that shows upstream towers and channels, with wind speed vectors. R. Linn / Los Alamos National Laboratory

An experimental grass fire shows what the towers and feeders really look like. Mark Finney / US Forest Service UU., Missoula Fire Science Laboratory

A common way to prevent the outbreak of devastating forest fires is prescribed burns, which can restore the balance of the ecosystem. Historically, fires have proven beneficial in terms of scrubbing and other excessive fuels. But performing prescribed burns effectively requires taking into account variable winds, unique terrain and vegetation patterns. "When firefighters place a new line of fire on the lee of a fire, they often expect boats to attract the call & # 39; against fire & # 39; to the forest fire and remove the fuel in front of it," Linn wrote. "Unfortunately, the maneuver requires a good understanding of the penetration force of the forest fire. Too weak a penetration could turn the backfire into a second forest fire."

There are also regional differences. The way firefighters in the Southeast establish prescribed burns may not work well in California. "The fuels are a little different, the topography can be more extreme," Linn told Ars. "The humidity can be different." And that requires a different approach to prescribed burns.

Linn and his LANL colleagues have taken advantage of the lessons they have learned to develop new software to simulate the spread of forest fires, with the aim of achieving better prevention and more effective fire fighting strategies. For example, FIRETEC specifically models the interactions of a fire with the atmosphere. The user only needs to provide information about the landscape, the ignition pattern and the environmental wind conditions, and the program will calculate how the fire is likely to evolve and spread through that landscape.

Linn et al. They are now developing another software program called QUIC-FIRE, which can be operated on a laptop. It will incorporate variables such as weather, terrain, fuels, aerodynamics, combustion, turbulence and heat transfer to help firefighters design the best strategies to implement prescribed burns.

DOI: Physics Today, 2019. 10.1063 / PT.3.4350 (About DOI).

Courtesy of Los Alamos National Laboratory.