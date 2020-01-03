Scientific conferences are stuck in the dark ages

Loading...

Scientists meet monthly at conferences around the world. Topics range from climate change to big data to microorganisms and their role in the health of plants, animals and humans, but they are just as dull, dated and forest-like. Invariably, there is a series of lectures and poster presentations, a few plenary sessions of eminent scientists, several workshops, a business booth market and numerous networking events.

Being in the room where this happened is crucial to academic success. But for decades, whether in Basel or Bolivia, the room has been the same: four walls, a podium and a projector. PowerPoints today mimic the effect of a centuries-old continuous slide lantern. Even when time is sometimes left for questions at the end of the course, it is still a one-way flow of information. The scientific posters are also archaic. The experience of sitting in silence while a colleague describes slides or an overcrowded poster is familiar to generations of scientists. At the end of each conference, you have heard dozens of people dispense all their knowledge in 10-minute bursts, and you sometimes leave less informed than before your arrival. Where is the dialog? Where is the questioning? Where's the innovation? It is beyond time that the scientific conferences themselves undergo the scientific process and move forward.

Dr. Esther Ngumbi (@EstherNgumbi) is an assistant professor in the Department of Entomology and African American Studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. She is a senior food security researcher at the Aspen Institute. Dr. Brian Lovett (@lovettbr) is a recent doctorate from the Department of Entomology at the University of Maryland. His work has contributed to the advancement of transgenic mosquito killer fungi for the prevention of malaria.

Dull and predictable, these lectures are an integral part of science. They are the main place where scientists can present new research to their peers and colleagues, get early comments, discover new research tools and techniques, and spark new ideas through casual conversations. The evidence suggests that the research presented is more likely to be cited in published studies. These meetings also provide a place to make connections and find potential collaborators and, for graduate students, potential advisers.

But are they inclusive? Besides the one-way flow of information, the costs associated with attending conferences can prevent many scientists from participating. Although grants and scholarships often allow scientists to pay for travel expenses, many must first spend the money before being reimbursed. For many graduate students, international students, and early stage scientists, finding these funds up front can be difficult.

And what about the dry format? Does the predominant flow of posters and conferences still benefit science? Why the deluge of printed posters when we are fighting climate change? Why an assault of 10 minute presentations and only a few slots for a solid discussion? All these questions require scientific investigation.

First, it is important to think about why the scientific community is reluctant to change. Of course, it is easy to accept the status quo, especially if there are no immediate consequences for not changing. Unlike teaching, where we have real consequences when we fail to modernize, such as poor assessments and loss of enrollment, there are no real consequences for them. professional companies organizing meetings or to introduce scientists.

At the heart of these questions is the nature of our scientific discourse. According to our training, the way we choose to disseminate information must be able to stand up to scrutiny. Decades of tradition should not replace the bold changes in scientific discourse that can be achieved by relatively recent innovations such as social media, videoconferencing and other relevant technologies. These tools can be used to make conferences more productive and to invite more perspectives into scientific conversation.

The good news is that researchers, professional associations and conference organizers are starting to think about these questions.

The "non-conference" is one of the modern conferences which reflects a step in the right direction. In this format, delegates from various research areas set the agenda, not the conference organizers themselves. In addition, as delegates set the agenda, everyone's voice is included. The Science Foo camp is an example of a non-conference that has been adopted by scientists from various fields, technologists and opinion leaders.

PowerPoint presentations do not disappear, but they must incorporate feedback mechanisms into the speech. These mechanisms should encourage inclusive participation where ideas are heard, discussed and ultimately remembered. Public participation will ensure that each discussion is unique, otherwise a single speaker can easily scroll the same conversation boxed to multiple conferences, to lessen the effect.

At the recent meeting of the Entomological Society of America, for example, some presentations incorporated anonymous surveys and questions that members of the public were able to answer during the presentation. This encouraged participants to be vigilant and to provide feedback to the presenter. This means that the audience helped guide the presentation. It is equally important to give the public the opportunity to offer constructive criticism of the conference. A large number of scientists participating in the meeting also teach and, because they are evaluated, many tend to make the classrooms exciting, in particular by incorporating several activities during the class. Presentations of the future should include anonymous assessments.

