Schwelger around the world say goodbye in 2019 and herald the new decade – nationally

Revelers around the world are saying goodbye to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement, and of course U.S. President Donald Trump.

A look at how the world will usher in 2020:

kiribati

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was one of the first countries to welcome the new decade. The country's 3,200 coral atolls are spread over 3 million square miles and span the equator.

At the beginning of the new year, Kiribati is at the forefront in the fight against climate change, before drought and rising sea levels.

A project funded by the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Green Climate Fund and the Kiribati government gives hope in 2020 that the main island of Tarawa, where most of the country's 110,000 people live, can be supplied with safe and climate-safe drinking water.

Samoa

New Year's Eve in Samoa was darker than usual. While fireworks broke out on Mount Vaea at midnight with a view of the capital Apia, the end of the year was a time of mourning and memory.

A measles epidemic in late 2019 killed 81 people, mostly children under the age of 5.

More than 5,600 measles cases have been registered in the nation of just under 200,000. Now that the epidemic has been contained, the Samoa Observer newspaper has been named Person of the Year to fight the outbreak.

"We have experienced extreme grief and grief," the newspaper said. “Since the death of the first measles, the pain has only deepened. But in the midst of hopelessness and tears, we have also seen the best of humanity in the reaction of this country. "

South Korea

Thousands of South Koreans filled the cold streets of downtown Seoul before a traditional bell ceremony near City Hall to trigger an exhausting 2019 that was marked by political scandals, declining labor markets and crumbling diplomacy with North Korea.

Among the dignitaries chosen to ring the old Bosingak bell at midnight were South Korean baseball players Hyun-Jin Ryu and Pengsoo, a giant penguin with a rugged voice and open personality who became one of the country's biggest television stars in 2019 developed.

The annual ringing of the "peace bell" in Imjingak Park near the North Korean border was canceled due to quarantine measures after the outbreak of African swine fever.

