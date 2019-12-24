Scallywag skipper David Witt would abandon future races if last-minute decision on bushfire smoke affects race

Loading...

"There is just no common sense."

The race organizer, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, has been contacted for a response.

Witt said Scallywag would not return to racing in the future if they were affected by the rule. Although all of the supermaxi skippers agreed with his position, Witt did not expect there would be a change in the decision at the 11th hour.

"I have never seen them change anything here in 20 years," said Witt.

The race Supermaxi skippers are unhappy with the decision made by the race coordinators. Credit: AAP

Comanche captain Jim Cooney said the decision to turn down satellite phones was disappointing.

"I think the club has put in place an emergency plan because if it gets too smoky in the harbor the day after Christmas, the atmospheres play a role in the radio propagation and if that is likely to cause a problem, there should be a possibility. " he said.

Wild Oat XI skipper Mark Richards said the call was a "big deal".

Loading

"The rest of the world uses satellite phones to communicate," he said. "It is such an expensive expense for these owners, especially with people coming from abroad … to have a race critical point determined by some form of communication in the world of business. today you have to consider it. "

Richards said that the cessation of dependence on marine radio signals during the Sydney to Hobart has been talked about "for years" but "nothing has ever happened".

"I think it is so important to keep these owners in the game, and you create a bad situation with these guys who don't sit well, it can turn people away from it. event and that is not what we want to see. "

Sarah is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading