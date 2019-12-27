Scallywag loses Sydney to Hobart at the top of Bass Strait

Loading...

Commodore Paul Billingham, a member of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, said that even if stronger winds were an advantage for some boats, strong gusts could be disastrous.

"It would not surprise me if a rudder came off somewhere during the night," he said.

Billingham also noted that there had been "no problems at all" on the supermaxis, despite a slow start to Wild Oats XI, which saw it drop to 11th position at one point. .

"They just ended up in miserable wind conditions," said Billingham. "It was a difficult transition, more difficult than some expected."

Comanche decided to take a wider turn than the others arriving in the Bass Strait, sailing far from the coast and from other supermaxis.

URM has made a name for itself as the outsider of this year's race by overtaking Wild Oats XI on Thursday evening. Crew member Troy Tindill said that although Wild Oats XI has since passed them, the famous yacht was still in view at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

"[Wild Oats] slowly rolls its wheels and rides on the road," he said. "We had a very good transition period last night, we sailed very well in the transition zone, we made a lot of small changes, better than probably the others, and that allowed us to go out this morning in a better position."

Tindill said that Friday morning InfoTrack was less than half a mile away when the sun rose.

"We sort of managed to squeeze ourselves into a better position this morning and we have a few kilometers on the other guys," he said. "We just get boys fully rested now to push hard overnight."

Comanche decided to take a wider turn than the others arriving in the Bass Strait, sailing far from the coast and from other supermaxis.

Naval Group skipper Sean Langman was in the first position to watch the race take place because of his proximity to the leaders, but his ultimate goal is the honors of the handicap.

"We started off pretty well," said Langman on satellite phone Friday. “The last 10 to 12 hours have been quite difficult for us and a few other boats, including Wild Oats.

Loading

"We parked quite poorly and lost about 20 to 25 miles from where we expected."

Langman said his entire team worked tirelessly until Thursday evening due to the initial delay.

"But we're back in clear winds now and shaking the guys who had a good break on us," he said. "When you get a little perspective, you have to dig deep and work together as a team to get a better result.

"There have been several times where we have been disappointed, but we know that everyone is going to be in the same position at some point, so [morale] is not that bad.

Ichi Ban, another all-time favorite, was in a strong position on Friday, with crewmember Will Oxley reporting that everything was "fine" on board.

"We have close races with Envy Scooters, the previous Ichi Ban," he said. "We expect things to clear up considerably … but for the moment we are tearing them apart."

A fierce race to the finish of the Derwent River is planned, with the first boats due to reach Constitution Dock on Saturday afternoon.

Most seen in sport

Loading