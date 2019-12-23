Saudi court sentences five people to death for murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Loading...

A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death on Monday for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ekhbariya state television channel reported that three others were sentenced to prison. Everyone can appeal the verdicts.

The crown prince attracted international condemnation for the murder because several Saudi agents involved worked directly for him. The kingdom denies that Prince Mohammed bin Salman has had any participation or knowledge of the operation.

State television also reported that the investigation by the Saudi attorney general showed that the former chief advisor to the crown prince, Saud al-Qahtani, did not have a proven involvement in the murder. Al-Qahtani, however, has been sanctioned by the United States for its alleged role in the operation.

The court also ruled that the Saudi General Consul in Istanbul at that time, Mohammed al-Otaibi, was not guilty. He was released from prison after the verdicts were announced, according to state television.

After holding nine sessions, the trial concluded that there was no prior intention of those convicted of murder, according to state television.

The defendants' trials were carried out in almost complete secrecy, although a handful of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of Khashoggi's family were allowed to attend the sessions.

Khashoggi entered his country's consulate in Istanbul one morning in October 2018 to collect documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting for him outside. He never left.

