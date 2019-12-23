Saudi Arabia sentenced to 5 for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Loading...

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is pictured in 2011. Khashoggi was reportedly killed when he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul more than a week ago. (WikiMedia)

By ABDULLAH AL-SHIHRI and AYA BATRAWY Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – Saudi Arabia sentenced Monday to death five people for the murder of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul 39 last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Khashoggi's murder stunned the international community and many Saudi citizens, deeply shocked that a Saudi national could be killed by 15 government agents in one of the kingdom's consulates.

The article continues below …

Three other people were sentenced to 24 years in prison, according to a statement read by the attorney general's office on Saudi public television. No individual breakdown for the conviction was given.

A total of 11 people were on trial in Saudi Arabia for the murder, but the government has not released their names. Anyone can appeal the preliminary verdicts.

With the Saudi case largely over, questions remain before the International Court of Public Opinion about the guilt of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder.

Khashoggi had entered the consulate of his country in Istanbul for an appointment planned to recover the documents which would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancé. He never went out and his body was not found.

The October 2, 2018 murder highlighted the very human rights concerns Khashoggi spent the last year of his life in exile in the United States, writing in columns for the Washington Post – and the reason for which he may have been targeted.

At a time when Prince Mohammed's social reforms were widely praised in the West, Khashoggi's chronicles criticized the parallel crackdown on dissent that the prince oversaw.

In Washington, Congress said it believed Prince Mohammed was "responsible for the murder," despite Saudi insistence that he had no involvement in the operation, which involved several agents who worked directly for the 34-year-old prince.

President Donald Trump condemned the murder, but he stood by the crown prince and defended U.S.-Saudi relations. Washington has sanctioned 17 Saudis suspected of being involved, but not Prince Mohammed.

Among those sanctioned is Saud al-Qahtani, a former hawkish advisor to the crown prince who, according to the Saudi attorney general's office, was not involved in the massacre.

The Riyadh criminal court also ordered that the Saudi Arabian consul general in Istanbul at the time, Mohammed al-Otaibi, be released from prison after the verdicts were announced, television reports said. 39; State.

Al-Otaibi, however, was also sanctioned by the United States for its "involvement in gross human rights violations". The US State Department has also banned traffic against the immediate family of the Consul General.

After holding nine sessions, the trial concluded that those convicted of the murder had no intention, said a statement read by Shaalan al-Shaalan, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, and broadcast on national television. . Al-Shaalan said the attorney general's office is reviewing the verdicts to see if they will appeal.

The trials of the defendants were conducted in the utmost secrecy, although a handful of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of Khashoggi's family were allowed to attend the sessions.

Agnes Callamard, a United Nations special rapporteur who investigated the murder of Khashoggi, previously said that the pursuit of justice should not be left to the Saudi judicial system, which is "so vulnerable to political interference".

Callamard reacted to the verdicts announced from Riyadh by tweeting that "the travesty of investigation, prosecution and justice continues" in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, many detractors of the Saudi Crown Prince remain imprisoned and are on trial for their dissent.

In Turkey, Yasin Aktay, a member of the ruling party in Turkey and friend of Khashoggi, criticized the verdict, saying that the Saudi court had not brought the real culprits to justice. He also lamented that the trial was not transparent.

"The prosecutor sentenced five to death but did not touch those behind the five," Aktay told the Associated Press. "These are people who cannot even use the restroom without the permission of their superiors."

"The verdict does not meet the expectations of the public conscience or the feeling of justice," he said.

Although Khashoggi's murder has tarnished Prince Mohammed's reputation internationally, he is extremely popular at home, especially among young Saudis happy with the social changes he has brought about.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has, in recent months, launched efforts to open the notoriously closed country to tourists and travelers from around the world as part of a Crown Prince push to boost Economy and changing perceptions of the kingdom.

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey contributed to this report.