Saturday Club prepares for the annual tea party – The Reporter

Hello Dolly!

That is what the attendees of the 28th Annual Sugar Tea n ’Spice Tea of ​​Saturday Club of Vacaville will possibly say on January 25, where the dolls will be a great presence.

While drinking tea and enjoying sandwiches and desserts, guests are encouraged to dress their best and bring their favorite princess dolls. There will be an exhibition of dolls, a silent auction of collectible figures and the highly anticipated Doll Parade. Fairfield's Danc-Sing Stars studio will also feature ballet, acrobatics and dramatic dance routines to captivate the public. A free family photograph will be taken as a souvenir.

The Saturday Club is a non-profit organization that was founded more than a century ago to promote greater education for women and foster spirit in the community. In 1974, the club established a formal scholarship program, with scholarships for high school graduates who plan to go to college to study arts. Since the establishment of the Saturday Club of Vacaville Foundation in 2003, he has raised more than $ 110,000 to support the education of young people in the area.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. January 25 at 125 W. Kendal St. Reservations are $ 28 per person and can be made by calling Patricia Dennis at 455-0646. For more information about the club, visit thesaturdayclubofvacaville.com/index.html.