Saskatoon Weather: The 5 most important events where we talked about the weather in 2019 – Saskatoon

From a cold February to wet and snowy harvest conditions, there was no shortage of extreme weather conditions in 2019.

Here's a look back at the top 5 weather events in and around Saskatoon selected by Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

Frigid February

The shortest month of the year was the longest with overly cold days.

The extreme cold warning criteria of -40 C Wind Chill were met on 14 days – the monthly average is three days. For two mornings the morning wind had the cold plunging into the -50 Cs.

It was the fourth coldest month in Saskatoon history, 11.7 degrees colder than normal.

spring drought

A cold February became a dry spring.

Saskatoon recorded the driest spring ever with only 7.5 millimeters of precipitation from early March to late May – nine percent of the normal average.

Elk Pine also set a record for its driest spring ever, with only 21 millimeters of rainfall.

The Canadian Drought Monitor reported extreme drought in both regions.

The dry conditions put agricultural producers under pressure. At the beginning of June the soil moisture was between 78% and very low.

The lack of moisture caused delays in plant growth and made animal feed scarce for many cattle farms.

Environment Canada attributed this to a "blocking pattern" that held the jet stream well south of Saskatchewan.

pointed tornadoes

Twin tornadoes passed through Meadow Lake Provincial Park on June 29.

One met north of the campsite and the second south of the campsite.

Trees were pulled from the roots, landed on boats and RVs, and left the road impassable.

Three people were brought to the hospital and one woman had to be taken to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon by STARS ambulance.

A hiker who was reported missing was later in good shape.

Saskatoon storm

A large tree-damaging summer storm hit Saskatoon on July 18.

The winds rose up to 85 km / h and tore off the roof of a Saskatoon store. Debris fell on vehicles outside the shop on Packham Avenue.

Trees were knocked down across the city and power was knocked out in a number of neighborhoods.

City officials said a plow wind hit 50 trees across the city, 20 of them on power lines.

It also forced the postponement of the Saskatchewan Men's Amateur Golf Championship, which took place at the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club.

Wet September, snow-covered harvest

Autumn was the reversal of spring for the farmers in Saskatchewan. Cool and humid conditions prevailed in September and a snowy harvest followed in October.

The rain kept many growers away from the field in September, and harvesting measures quickly fell short of the five-year average.

At the end of the month, 39 percent of the harvest was harvested, compared to an average of 62 percent this time of year.

The rain turned to snow in early October, bringing harvest operations across the province to a standstill.

Growers were able to combine 93 percent of the harvest by mid-November, with the rest of the harvest not being available until spring 2020.

Weather positive

Quinlan said this year's strange weather had some positive effects.

The number of mosquitoes decreased because there was no stagnant water in the spring.

The weather in the northern regions dampened the forest fire season. Only 242 wildfires were reported this year, almost half of the five-year average of 449.

– With files by Peter Quinlan, Ryan Kessler and Jonathan Guignard

