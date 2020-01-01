Saskatoon Search and Rescue records a record number of calls in 2019 – Saskatoon

Loading...

Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR) responded to 34 missing person requests in 2019, most since the group was founded in 2008.

The volunteer group helped Saskatoon Police Service 29 times, RCMP 4 times, and Prince Albert Police last year, according to statistics from the group's communications director, Shelley Ballard-McKinlay.

Similar news

Seventeen of the police searches in Saskatoon concerned Project Lifesaver clients with dementia or Alzheimer's disease and twelve others with autism, thoughts of suicide, despair, or lost young children.

CONTINUE READING:

Family of missing hunters rescued in the Big White wilderness southeast of Kelowna



"We now have 43 customers who have a wrist band on their wrist. If they miss their supervisor's phone, we'll be activated immediately," said Ballard-McKinlay.

The story continues under the advertisement

The SSAR is the city's only volunteer organization for emergency response. It supports other agencies on request or when it receives a Project Lifesaver warning.

The group is always on duty and Ballard-Mckinlay, a retired police officer, said members are joking that most calls come between 2 and 3 in the morning.

CONTINUE READING:

Saskatoon Search and Recue had a record year in 2018



She said the reward for the evenings and weekends that were spent training came when they found the missing person.

“My own father is part of the Project Lifesaver program and my team had to visit him a few times. It's just amazing to know that this team is out there to help, ”she said.

Ballard-McKinley said the group will get a new truck in early 2020, which will make it even more responsive.

It encourages people to tell others where they are going and when they want to be safe again.

The previous call record was 28 in 2018.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Saskatoon Search and Rescue 2019 (t) Saskatoon Search and Rescue (t) Alzheimer's Disease (t) Autism (t) Dementia (t) Prince Albert Police (t) Project Lifesaver (t) SAR (t) Sask RCMP ( t) Saskatoon (t) Saskatoon Police (t) Search and Rescue (t) SSAR (t) Canada