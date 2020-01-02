Saskatoon runners take the last steps of 2019 and start 2020 at top speed – Saskatoon

Loading...

Published on January 1, 2020 at 7:05 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The runners in Saskatoon made their last steps in 2019 at the 35th Annual Resolution Run of the Running Room on Tuesday evening.

"It's such a nice way to start your year and think about the past year and just get together for the next year," said Elisabeth Koroll, Running Room Manager.

Similar news

CONTINUE READING:

12 drivers from Saskatoon suspended, 2 arrested on New Year's Eve: police



Runners and spectators cheering at the finish line said they came out to spend the last moments of the year in a healthy, energetic environment.

It was a different atmosphere than a bar celebration.

The participants took their first steps to achieve their goals in the new year. Many are already looking forward to the races in 2020 and training to set personal bests.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

New decade to build on Saskatchewan's status as a major operator



"I want to have [2020] as the year I start and finish my first full marathon," said Resolution Run participant Ken Eade.

"So I would like to increase my mileage when it comes to running"

The proceeds of the race went to Saskatoon YMCA's Strong Kids fundraiser, which gives families access to health and wellness programs and facilities.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,