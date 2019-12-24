Saskatoon book donation to families with children in hospital – Saskatoon

Loading...

A book donation for the holidays benefits families with children who receive medical care in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan author Amber Antymniuk wrote and illustrated H is for Home: A Saskatchewan Alphabet.

"It's all about Saskatchewan. The things I love and appreciate in our province and that I grew up here. I grew up on a farm outside of Tisdale. The whole farming community that grew up with a garden, with tractors and so on, ”she said.

"I did all the illustrations myself. They are all watercolor illustrations and I printed here in Saskatoon. "

Antymniuk said she donated 840 of the books to Ronald McDonald House and Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

“Over 100 families come in and stay at the Ronald McDonald House every month. [The book] is packed in welcome bags and every family that comes in is given a bag that is essential for their stay and hospitalization, ”she said.

"And then, in the children's hospital, it will be in the zone of the children's life … There is a lot of therapeutic work with children, teaching, art therapy, music therapy, all of these things."

Antymniuk was a teacher in the Saskatoon Public School Department for five years before taking the opportunity to use some of the skills that she had put on the shelf.

