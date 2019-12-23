Loading...

Santa delivers gifts to baby animals at the Cincinnati Zoo

Updated: 11:21 a.m. EST December 23, 2019

Baby animals at the Cincinnati Zoo were placed on Santa's cute list this year.

The animals received a surprise visit from the North Pole when Santa gave them special gifts this week.

"Lucille, the cat, the red pandas Audra and Lenore, the cheetah cub Kris and her puppy Remus, and Fiona received gifts from Santa," said the director of the Cincinnati Zoo, Thane Maynard. "As we are the #GreenestZooInAmerica and the animals already have everything they need, all the gifts were made with reused materials! Like many children, they enjoy the boxes more than what is inside!"

