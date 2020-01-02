Sandra Bernhard la doyenne from the center of Snark on New Year's Eve

Loading...

If Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, Sandra Bernhard is the doyenne of the city center on New Year's Eve.

The actress and comedian was in a scathing form, mocking the expensive Urban Zen store by designer Donna Karan, in her show "Sandy's Holiday Extravaganza: A Decade of Madness and Mayhem" at Joe's Pub. And she didn't retain the characteristic growl, saying: "The Christmas memories of Barbra Streisand, didn't you know I had any?"

Bernhard talked about Karan Urban Zen, saying he made some Christmas shopping there with his friend Iman and "Karan found us with global ideas of love and his new table book, & # 39; African Twilight & # 39;". The comic said that Karan said his daughter Gabby "loves everything here, she enters, admires it."

And we have to agree with Bernhard's key phrase because there really is "nothing more moving on vacations than stories about disadvantaged children who are now over 50 years old and take rare objects from their parents' house."

The comedian, who is 64, continued: "I've had it up to here with white women and their foundations in Africa!"

She unleashed a stream of observations charged with sarcasm, sweetness and contempt.

In his disastrous attempt to take groceries with his 21-year-old daughter while watching "The Godfather," he said he laughed at the horse's head scene, but then suddenly stopped.

She had a series of fantastic zingers, including "As the Dalai Lama said… The closing of Barneys is one of humanity's greatest tragedies." Bernhard also complained when selling his house in Studio City, California: "[It's] just around the corner from Hortense. Is that Hortense? No, she's always like that."

The always young Bernhard returned to the place with her year-end show with tickets sold out for the tenth consecutive year.

Faces in the audience during the six-night race included Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Robert Verdi, Marisa Acocella and André Leon Talley.

