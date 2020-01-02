Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha has QLED display, costs just $829

Loading...

The first members of Samsung's new Galaxy Book laptop family have not yet appeared, but the company is already expanding the line. The new Galaxy Book Flex α (Alpha) is a branch of the Galaxy Flex, one of the three Galaxy Books announced last year, and offers users a slightly more affordable way to purchase Samsung's new QLED laptops.

The Flex Alpha will start at $ 829 when it comes out later this year, which is more affordable than the presumed price of both the Galaxy Book Flex and the Galaxy Book Ion (around $ 1,100 and $ 1,400, respectively). The 2-in-1 machine has a design that combines Flex and Ion, with square edges and a chassis that measures 13.9 mm thick.

The star of the Flex Alpha is its 600 nits QLED display, a signature of the Galaxy Book Flex and the Ion, and possibly even more impressive in the Flex Alpha considering its price. QLED displays can rival OLED panels with their intense colors and deep blacks, and the Flex Alpha panel will probably be one of its biggest selling points.

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will last 17.5 hours on a single charge, and supports a quick charge to get a decent amount of juice in a short period of time. Samsung has not yet published full specifications, but we will update this article with them when the company does.

Both the Galaxy Book Flex and the Galaxy Book Ion support tenth-generation Intel processors and Nvidia MX250 graphics, along with advantages such as Wireless Powershare, a feature that allows you to load Qi-compatible devices by placing them on trackpads of laptops. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha probably won't have those things, since Samsung had to make some sacrifices to lower the price here.

On paper, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha and the rest of the Galaxy Book line seem to be solid competitors in the mid-level space to premium notebook. The Galaxy Book S was the first of the group that was announced last August, but we are only getting details of its launch: sometime in the first quarter of 2020. This is the thinnest and lightest laptop in the group, and it works with Snapdragon from Qualcomm 8cx ARM Processor (a variant of Intel is scheduled for later this year). It is designed to be an "always on" ultraportable laptop with LTE connectivity, a fanless design, a promised battery life of 23 hours and improved performance over what was available in its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 2.

Samsung is clearly trying to become a more serious player in the space of consumer laptops than with previous Galaxy Books and Notebook 9s. We are eager to turn all these laptops around, particularly to use their QLED screens and see how well Samsung's battery life claims are maintained.

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will be available in the first half of 2020 starting at $ 829.

