Samsung unveils massive 49-inch QLED Q9 Odyssey monitor

One of the improvements in high-end monitors in recent years has been the inclusion of additional features in the top-end displays, rather than forcing players to choose between different features. Features like FreeSync and G-Sync, HDR, high refresh rates, and curved screens available on the same monitor SKU are becoming more and more common. The new line of QLED-based gaming displays from Samsung illustrates this trend.

At the top of the stack is the Q9 Odyssey, a 49-inch giant with an aspect ratio of 32: 9, a resolution of 5120 × 1440, HDR1000 support, a refresh rate of 240 Hz, G-Sync and FreeSync 2- Support as well as a 1000R curve screen (the lower the "R" number, the higher the amount of the curve). For those interested in resolution, 5120 × 1440 gives a 7.4 MP image, slightly less than 4Ks 8.3 MP (3840 × 2160). The PPI is ~ 108, which is slightly higher than the 32-inch 1440p screen I'm using now. The specifications of the 49-inch G9 and lower G7 (32-inch, 27-inch) are shown in the following detailed infographic:

We cannot estimate the value of such a display without knowing the price that Samsung has carefully kept under wraps so far. $ 1,000 to $ 1,200 appear to be a safe bet based on last year's model prices. However, the question of value is not just about the price, but also about how well these functions work together. There is a little inner conflict here.

FreeSync and G-Sync are technologies designed to maximize image smoothness and avoid the hiccups and jerks that V-Sync can cause. Both work well, but also show their maximum effectiveness at low frame rates. 30fps with FreeSync / G-Sync are much smoother than 30fps without. At 60 fps, the difference is still visible, but has a much less impact. With sustained speeds above 100 fps, I'm not sure how visible the effects would be. Games that can maintain this frame rate tend to look extremely fluid no matter what happens.

If you buy a 240 Hz refresh rate panel because you intend to run games fast enough to take advantage of it, you probably won't need FreeSync or G-Sync. If you want to get the most out of FreeSync or G-Sync, you probably don't need a 240 Hz panel. FreeSync 2 also offers other benefits, including lower latency and better sound mapping for HDR content. However, the most important marketed feature of G-Sync and FreeSync is the ability to run content smoothly – and this does a little to counter the usefulness of extremely high refresh rates.

The smaller versions of this panel are only designed for HDR600 and not for HDR1000, but HDR games for PCs are still in their infancy, especially when compared to consoles. Already in 2018, RockPaperShotgun compared the experience of getting HDR running on PCs with “the kind of compulsive and tedious tinkering that is normally reserved for audiophiles, Linux users or people who are fascinated by chic racing events. It can, like these comparisons, become an idea therapy for a permanent gnawing dissatisfaction with the thing you are supposed to watch / play / crouch on your head like a colorful spider. “The situation did not improve significantly in 2019.

The advantages of technicolor spider squatting are obvious and are not discussed here. The point is that HDR games on PC are still a pretty dodgy topic. HDR's value proposition should also be considered in relation to the content you play. Still, an HDR1000 panel is as good as you can buy it now and it will likely hold its value better over time than an HDR400 panel. Since monitors typically take a while, you may be able to invest in the features now and plan to provide a well-positioned, multi-feature panel in the foreseeable future.

It is worth thinking about the interplay between the required functions and the intended use of the display. However, the advantage of such a panel – if you are willing to pay for it – is that you are well positioned for almost every short and medium-term gaming and content trend.

