Samsung lowers hints on & # 39; Battery Health & # 39 ;, new features

The One UI skin from Samsung over Android has given new life to the company's smartphones and as time goes by, it only gets better. Thanks to the removal of the latest One UI update, we have some hints about what will come next to the Samsung software, including battery status monitoring, faster charging and more new camera functions.

The people from XDA developers took a deep dive into One UI 2.0 to see what is being prepared under the hood. First, they discovered a handful of new details about upcoming camera functions.

New camera functions

If you remember this last year, several new camera modes were discovered that probably arrived on the Galaxy S11 / S20. One of those new modes was "Director & # 39; s View" and this last teardown elaborates on that. Strings suggest that this camera mode allows users to lock onto a subject and the phone keeps that subject sharp and gets close-ups of the subject.

There is also a new camera in this newest teardown called "Single Take Photo". With this mode, Samsung uses AI to automatically take the best shots. Google does this to a certain extent with features such as Photobooth on the Pixel, but Samsung seems to be expanding things with tips for framing photos or different angles.

Finally, there are indications that Samsung is reducing a "Pro Video" mode. Allows users to adjust shutter speed, ISO, exposure, and more in video, just as Galaxy devices currently can take photos. Bokeh effects can also arrive to reflect some of the Live Focus video effects that arrived with Note 10.

Samsung "Battery Status"

One of the more interesting discoveries in this One UI teardown is a new feature for monitoring the health of your battery. A function called "Battery Status" would help users know when their battery needs to be replaced. The health of the battery has occurred to people more often in recent years and Apple also supports this on iPhones. It is great to see that Samsung gives the function more attention.

According to the strings, this Battery Health monitor would say "Good" if the battery has a capacity between 80% -100%, "Ok" between 50% -79% and "Poor" if the original capacity is less than 49%.

Battery Health should make its debut on the Galaxy S11 / S20, but it is unclear whether it will find its way to older Samsung devices.

Super fast charging on fold 2

Finally, One UI 2.0 apparently confirms that the Galaxy Fold 2 – or whatever the next Samsung foldable is called – will be charged very quickly. In particular, it seems that the device supports fast charging up to a minimum of 25W and a maximum of 45W. There is even a neat animation that appears on the outer screen when charging is in progress.

