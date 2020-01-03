Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G confirmed, & # 39; coming soon & # 39;

Loading...

Samsung is one of the companies that is currently leading the way with 5G connectivity in its smartphones. And now it seems that this will expand to tablets. A Galaxy Tab S6 5G has been spotted on the company's own website.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

A landing page from Samsung in Korea (via SamMobile) explicitly shows a "Galaxy Tab S6 5G" alongside some other Samsung tablets. The product is only listed as "soon" on the page, but there is no indication of where it will be available, how much it will cost or when we can get it.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is already one of the best Android tablets currently available, and the Snapdragon 855 under the hood makes it very possible to bring 5G to the device using Qualcomm modems. Presumably, the device will first be launched in Korea and perhaps spread to other regions over time. The device will apparently carry the model number "SM-T866".

Update 1/3: Although it describes its success in selling 5G smartphones this week, Samsung also confirmed when the Galaxy Tab S6 5G would enter the market. Apparently we can expect the product to arrive somewhere in the first quarter of 2020. We may even see a formal announcement at CES 2020.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020, will be & # 39; the world's first ultra-fast 5G tablet along with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series3. With its premium display, multimedia capabilities and now, 5G, the Galaxy Tab S6 offers high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

Earlier this year there were hints of a 5G version of the Samsung flagship. Even a few months later, the Tab S6 will still be the first 5G tablet in the world to beat Huawei and other competitors.

More about Samsung:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3PyII7bvWE (/ embed)