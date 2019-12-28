Samsung Galaxy S11 will not happen (according to rumors)

Loading...

Who knows what the next galaxy will be like?

Telephone companies have created expectations.

A new year arrives and a new phone is rigorous.

It is as if the simple fact that winter has come and leaves means that people need something new and bright to expect.

For months, there has been speculation about Samsung's next phone, the Galaxy S11. May come in February. Unless it's not like that. It can be launched in March. Unless it's February.

And there will probably be three phones, the S11e, S11 and S11 Plus. Unless there are four.

However, I fear that the latest rumor may be too much for some Samsungites.

A Twitter rumor supposedly worth listening to, Ice Universe, suddenly murmured that there will be no Galaxy S11. Instead, it will be the Galaxy S20. Because 2020, see. A new decade deserves a new number scheme and a hidden reason to believe that the next Galaxy will not be another boring update.

It is not for me to say how likely this is. Rumors arrive, float, go and die in funeral pyres built by trolls.

However, I would like to blame Apple.

You see, I'm afraid Cupertino started the rebellion. Instead of being consistently corporate, Apple skipped the iPhone 9 to launch the iPhone X. Supposedly, this was to honor the tenth anniversary of the iPhone. However, this was a clear sign that the Numbering Treaty had disappeared.

Yes, it is rare for Apple to start something on the phones. Now, however, I can clearly see how Samsung might wish to ignore the convention to (create) emotion.

Especially because it is now said that Apple will launch an iPhone SE2 and call it, God, iPhone 9.

2020 promises to be a horrible year, mired in grudges and conflicts. Why not, then, create a new hope that the next Galaxy is really something?

Wouldn't it be wonderful if the Galaxy S20 really was something worthy of a new decade? Do you know, a phone that folds in four quarters, guarantees privacy, automatically removes all spam and comes without bloatware of any kind?

I am a dreamer, me.