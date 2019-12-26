Samsung Galaxy S11 is perhaps & # 39; Galaxy S20 & # 39;

Loading...

The flagship smartphone from Samsung has changed considerably over the course of 10 generations and now the 11th seems to be able to undergo a major change. Apparently the phone that we thought would be the Galaxy S11 will actually be called the Galaxy S20.

Ice Universe, a Samsung tipster with a fairly good track record, said earlier this week on Twitter that something unexpected could happen. In the new decade, Samsung can skip ten version numbers and call the upcoming flagship the Galaxy S20.

In a follow-up tweet, Ice mentions that this marks a "new beginning" of species. It is unclear what this means, but together with the jump in version numbers, it suggests that this device will be a significant improvement over the S10 series. That is, outside of the exterior design that seems to be just a minor upgrade.

Of course this can and, if we are honest, probably just a smart PR move. And Samsung could achieve a few big wins with this new naming scheme.

First, Samsung takes a little distance from other "ten" brands. We have recently seen iPhone X, Android 10 and more. Furthermore, Samsung gets the name to match with the year making these phones even easier to keep up with. Probably the most important thing for Samsung, however, is that the numbering scheme of the company is again in front of the iPhone. In 2020, Apple has the iPhone 12, but Samsung has the Galaxy S20.

As always, however, it is important to take this with a huge grain of salt. It is sometimes difficult to estimate whether such changes only take place internally or have been decided on.

Next year is 2020 and 20 is a new start.

