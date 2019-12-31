Samsung Galaxy S11 is perhaps & # 39; Galaxy S20 & # 39;

Loading...

The flagship smartphone from Samsung has changed considerably over the course of 10 generations and now the 11th seems to be able to undergo a major change. Apparently the phone that we thought would be the Galaxy S11 will actually be called the Galaxy S20.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Ice Universe, a Samsung tipster with a fairly good track record, said earlier this week on Twitter that something unexpected could happen. In the new decade, Samsung can skip ten version numbers and call the upcoming flagship the Galaxy S20.

In a follow-up tweet, Ice mentions that this marks a "new beginning" of species. It is unclear what this means, but together with the jump in version numbers, it suggests that this device will be a significant improvement over the S10 series. That is, outside of the exterior design that seems to be just a minor upgrade.

Of course this can and, if we are honest, probably just a smart PR move. And Samsung could achieve a few big wins with this new naming scheme.

Next year is 2020 and 20 is a new start.

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

First, Samsung takes a little distance from other "ten" brands. We have recently seen iPhone X, Android 10 and more. Furthermore, Samsung gets the name to match with the year making these phones even easier to keep up with. Probably the most important thing for Samsung, however, is that the number plan of the company will again be placed before the iPhone. In 2020, Apple has the iPhone 12, but Samsung has the Galaxy S20.

Update 31/12: In another thread, Ice says there will be three models for the Samsung 2020 flagship with the Galaxy S20, S20 + and a top model. Apparently there will be no "S20e" to succeed last year's S10e, but instead the base S20, an upgraded S20 +, and finally an S20 "Ultra". At the moment, however, S20 "Ultra" is not the last name.

S11e → S20 ✔

S11 → S20 + ✔

S11 + → S20 Ultra⁇

"Ultra" is just one of the options, there are other options, yet to be confirmed, and which word do you think is best?

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2019

As always, however, it is important to take this with a huge grain of salt. It is sometimes difficult to estimate whether such changes only take place internally or have been decided on.

More about Samsung:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKMX2W2y4ko (/ embed)