Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Special Edition Practical edition: the dark side of the force is strong

Loading...

Given my palmsolo online nickname, it's pretty clear that I'm a Star Wars fan. I was eight years old when the first Star Wars was launched and I immediately fell in love with the movies while collecting letters, toys, characters and more in the last 42 years. For the past few weeks I have been testing the Garmin Darth Vader watch and wondering how else I can include Star Wars in my daily life.

Last week, Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Special Edition device with elements of The Rise of the Skywalker in hardware, software and even accessories. Samsung lent me one of these new unique devices and deserves a separate discussion from our full Note 10 Plus review.

See also: Review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: the best business phone improves the speed and capacity of the S Pen

Star Wars packaging

The outer sleeve shows the masked face of Kylo Ren in a hooded cape. There are also Star Wars and Disney brands in this manga.

The inner box has Kylo Ren's repaired facial mask in the center with the words "I will show you the dark side" under the mask.

When you lift the lid of the box, Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker is shown with a starry background.

A Kylo Ren metal plate with red highlights and the new name of the film is included.

Star Wars hardware items

The Note 10 Plus has red buttons on the left side, red outline around the camera and a red S Pen.

The first order symbol is engraved on the back of the Note 10 Plus with Star Wars also marked on the device.

A high quality leather cover with black and white engraved Kylo Ren designs is included, while the words Star Wars are also engraved on the leather.

Star Wars software elements

A dark side theme is available by default and that includes icon packs, wallpaper and sounds (notification / ringtone).

Several wallpaper and lock screen images are available.

An always active display image is available

The lightsaber extraction and retraction sounds are present when you remove and return the S Pen. This may be one of the best parts of the whole experience for me. I would love to have seen the phone make lightsaber sounds while driving the S Pen like a lightsaber, but Air Actions has not yet become so sophisticated.

Star Wars stickers for use in messaging.

Animations when you turn on the phone or turn off the screen.

Samsung also includes a unique color variant of the Samsung Galaxy Buds. The headphones themselves are black, but the inside of the charging case is red while the outside is matte black. The Galaxy Buds are one of my favorite headphones and are valued at $ 129.99.

The same Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 256GB internal storage is priced at $ 1,099.99. The Kylo Ren Black model in the Star Wars Edition package costs $ 1,299.99. While it costs $ 200 more, you get the special color Galaxy Buds for $ 129.99, a very pretty embossed leather cover (easily a $ 50 + case) and a metal badge for this premium. The phone and the S Pen also have unique color combinations that cannot be found on other Galaxy phones.

Also: review of the Saga Garmin Darth Vader Legacy series: the Star Wars themed sports watch offers extensive health and fitness features

If this phone had been launched with 5G support on T-Mobile, it would have been an obvious purchase for me. I love all the Star Wars elements present in this package and I will be sad to return it to Samsung.