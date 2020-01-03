Samsung Galaxy A71 goes officially with a touch of S11 design

Loading...

Samsung has quietly revealed the Samsung Galaxy A71, which based on its design could give us a better idea of ​​what the upcoming Galaxy S11 could look like in real life.

Regarding the handset in question, the Galaxy A71 seems to be another solid mid-range smartphone from the Korean company, which has really doubled in recent months on its affordable A-series devices (via SamMobile).

It comes with the Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Although it comes standard with a substantial battery of 4,500 mAh and support for fast charging of 25 W. A battery with a long lifespan should hopefully be ensured thanks to that decent battery.

(Update 01/03): After the Galaxy A71 was initially only introduced to the Asian market, it has now been officially launched by Samsung worldwide. The mid-ranger is accompanied by the Galaxy A51, which was initially only available in Vietnam.

Prices in the US are not confirmed, but in Europe the Galaxy A51 starts from € 370 and is available in three colors: Crush Black, Blue and White. The Samsung Galaxy A71 starts at € 470 and comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue and Pink.

The core differences are in the internals. The Galaxy A51 has even more modest specifications with an Exynos 9611 chipset and a slightly smaller 4,000 mAh battery. That battery also only supports 15W charging compared to the 25W fast charging of the Galaxy A71. At the rear, the Galaxy A51 is equipped with a 48MP camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

Both devices come with out-of-the-box Android 10, which has been treated with Samsung's One UI 2.0 skin – which is steadily being rolled out to more Galaxy devices.

At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a very familiar look like that of the upcoming Galaxy S11 with a domino array that has a 64-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel depth sensor and even a 5-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, the 6.7-inch device has an FHD + Super AMOLED display with a central notch in the perforation – much like the upcoming S11. That notch will be the home of a 32-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The screen has a few small bezels and looks flat instead of curved.

Of course, the Galaxy A71 focuses on a completely different market than the one the Galaxy S11 will target, but in many ways this is a surprisingly similar design – although the specifications and prices are undoubtedly a world away from the upcoming flagship.

It comes with OneUI 2.0 on top of Android 10, but it is worth noting that Samsung did not really confirm when the Galaxy A71 goes on sale, but it will be available in a range of colors with a prism design. You can pick up the mid-ranger in this prism design in black, silver, blue and pink. It is not clear whether we will also see the device worldwide, but we will certainly let you know as soon as we know more about it.

