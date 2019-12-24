Samsung Android 10 update hits the US with some providers

Loading...

Prior to the schedule, Samsung is now introducing Android 10 in the United States. Some US providers, including T-Mobile and Sprint, appear to be rolling out Android 10 to the Samsung Galaxy S10 for users.

Reddit users along with reports from publications confirm that this is the week – Android 10 is on its way to Samsung users in the US. Previously, a roadmap indicated that this update was released in January, but it is great to be a few weeks ahead of Samsung on its own schedule.

This early rollout also shows how much faster Samsung releases this update year after year. Looking back on Android Pie, the Galaxy S9 was only updated at the end of January, more than a month later compared to the release of Android 10 in the US.

So far it seems that the Android 10 implementation of Samsung in the US is only for T-Mobile and Sprint variants of the Galaxy S10, S10 + and S10e.

Update 12/17: Just behind T-Mobile and Sprint, Verizon and AT&T are also launching Android 10 upgrades for the S10 series. Speaking with The Verge, both Verizon and AT&T confirmed that the update was rolling. We have also been able to confirm the Verizon update with multiple reports sent as tips. Verizon may require users to manually check for the update in the Settings menu, but it should be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Update 12/24: A miracle of Chrismas? Probably not, but Samsung is rolling out Android 10 to unlocked models of the Galaxy S10 in the United States not long after carrier models. In the past, the unlocked models from Samsung often lagged weeks or even months behind the carrier models. Reddit users and SamMobile confirm that the update is now being rolled out.

The update seems to go together with the December security patch and also weighs more than 2 GB. As you would expect, that update comes together with One UI 2.0, which upgrades Samsung's skin and also the improvements from Google to Android. The list includes motion navigation, notification enhancements, UI updates, and more.

Remarkably, TELUS is also rolling out the same Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series in Canada. The Galaxy Note 10 is probably also not far behind since its stable Android 10 update has also recently been introduced in some regions.

