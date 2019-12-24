Saint-Henri tenants crowded to make room for short-term rentals – Montreal

Loading...

A group of Saint Henri residents are evicted as their homes are converted into short-term rentals.

A week before Christmas, Allison Ryan received a registered letter from her landlord, but it wasn't an early Christmas present.

On the contrary – it was an eviction notice.

CONTINUE READING:

"We are in a real estate crisis": Montreal intensifies the fight against Airbnb



The owner, Shiller Lavy, wants to turn the apartment building into short-term rental accommodation like an Airbnb.

According to Ryan, Shiller Lavy has received approval from the Sud-Ouest district, but Ryan wonders how this can be done because new rules have been introduced to limit short-term rental clearance.

"Regarding the real estate crisis, swapping tenants for tourists is a bit shocking because we weren't protected," said Ryan.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Quebec Announces New Airbnb Rental Rules



This is not the first time Ryan has been driven out of an apartment for a similar reason.

"If I'm forced to move, it would be quite a struggle to find a place – almost impossible in my imagination – in a nice place where I feel safe, at a reasonable rent," she said.

5:55

Matt Lee explains the legality to convert rental properties into Airbnb services

Matt Lee explains the legality to convert rental properties into Airbnb services

The district says that Ryan's street is not in the zone protected by the new rules. In a statement, City Councilor Craig Sauvé said: "We do not comment on specific cases, but we are obviously fully with the tenants who have received eviction notices.

"We are doing all the necessary checks to ensure that the local statutes are respected and that the Shiller Lavy Group is not acting illegally."

CONTINUE READING:

The Montreal district decides to restrict downtown Airbnb-style rentals



Sauvé further said that he would invite tenants to contact the rental office in this case and that the community was there to support them.

"Commercialization of rental properties is an issue, especially in the context of an intensifying rental market, and we must question the owners' decisions together," he continued in the statement.

The story continues under the advertisement

Meanwhile, Ryan said she contests the eviction.

Global News called the Shiller Lavy group to comment, but did not return an interview request.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR