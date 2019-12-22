Sailors at the bottom of the ladder upset by Adelaide United

Loading...

To the delight of the 4848 crowd at Central Coast Stadium, the Mariners entered the hangars with a 2-0 lead after a dominant first half when they dropped out to defend.

However, a half-time catchy speech from Adelaide coach Gertjan Verbeek had immediate effect, with Ben Halloran scoring a goal a little more than a minute after the restart game to set up a last tense term.

Jordan Murray of the Mariners is attacked by Jordan Elsey of Adelaide United. Credit: AAP

The Reds returned to the field with a different-looking team and the Mariners had some lucky breakaways in the middle of the second half as they struggled to keep their local supporters.

They had something to cheer about earlier when young Kye Rowles scored a goal in the fourth minute, starting the game on a high note for the inexperienced side.

Milan Duric, who scored a brilliant goal from outside the box late in the first period, received a standing ovation from supporters when he was eliminated in the 69th minute.

The Mariners will play Perth at Central Coast Stadium on New Years Eve – a rematch for their fourth win at HBF Park, while Adelaide will face the Western Sydney Wanderers at Coopers Stadium on Friday.

AAP