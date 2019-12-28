Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3 in the factory

Loading...

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that a new Deadpool film is being made at Marvel Studios.

"We are now working on it with the whole team," Reynolds told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "We are at Marvel, these are the big competitions all of a sudden. It's a bit crazy."

The third film in the franchise will be the first to be distributed under the banner of Marvel Studios after Disney has acquired 20th Century Fox, which produced the first two films. The original Deadpool became famous after test images were released in 2014 without the permission or knowledge of 20th Century Fox and quickly became a viral sensation. Relying on the fans' positive response to the box office results, Fox eased the project for release in 2016 and then doubled it with Deadpool 2 in 2018. The franchise earned $ 1.5 billion worldwide at the box office, which shows that the misguided title character has a serious lasting power.

Yet Reynolds recently told Entertainment Weekly in May: "I don't know there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don't." I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly in his own universe, you have to take everything away from him. I don't think you can keep doing that. "

Apparently someone at Marvel or Disney thinks differently.

The character Deadpool was once one of the few Marvel characters that were not owned by Disney, but since Disney & # 39; s acquisition of Fox became official in March, Deadpool officially returned to the Marvel banner and was eligible to participate at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the announcement of Deadpool 3, Marvel seems to retain some continuity with the two previous 20th-century Fox films, despite the fact that it has acquired the rights to the character outright. This differs from the handling of Spider-Man, which Marvel has let to Sony prior to the Disney acquisition in 2009. In 2017, Sony and Disney reached an agreement to integrate Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two companies recently agreed to extend the relationship for a third stand-alone film after Spider-Man: Far From Home. By recreating Tom Holland as the famous web pendulum, Disney made it clear that it intended to distinguish itself from the two previous franchises from Sony with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

So far, the film has not set an official release date, nor any reported commitments from actors who appeared before in the franchise, but that will certainly change as the development progresses.

