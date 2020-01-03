Russian state media accuse Trump of hitting Iran on impeachment

Loading...

The Kremlin and its state media are not too pleased with Donald Trump and his decision to order the assassination of Iranian major-general Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite force Quds .

In an official statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the decision to liquidate Soleimani as a reckless "adventurous" step by the Trump administration, predicting that it would increase tensions across the region. "Soleimani was dedicated to protecting the national interests of Iran. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people, "said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov went even further, stressing that the extrajudicial executions of Soleimani "seriously violate international law" and will have serious consequences for regional peace and stability. Lavrov said that "targeted actions by one UN member state aimed at eliminating officials from another UN member state, moreover, in the territory of ; a third sovereign state without his knowledge, blatantly violate the principles of international law and deserve to be condemned. "

In a freshly created news section, "The Conflict Between the United States and Iran," Russian media outlet Vesti hailed Soleimani as an Iranian lion and criticized Trump for being weak. Other members of the Kremlin-backed press chuckled that America, which once stood astride the world stage, is now simply capable of the strange assassination.

Echoing the press supported by the Tehran government, Russian state television reporter Stanislav Khamdokhov of RIA Novosti called the assassination of Soleimani a "terrorist act" by the United United of America.

While the Kremlin is unhappy with President Trump's risky foreign policy engagement, Russian lawmakers and analysts attribute his unilateral decision to eliminate Soleimani to ignorance and his desire to distract himself from the current removal procedure.

A member of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Commission, Elena Panina, attributed the apparent ease with which President Trump ordered the murder of Soleimani to the ignorance of the United States' president. of the major-general in the region. Panina assumed that President Trump had been "set up" by American intelligence agencies and had no idea of ​​Soleimani's status "as a national hero" in Iran.

"Without being prosecuted, Trump would not have attempted to resolve his domestic policy problems at the expense of foreign policy."

– Valentin Bogdanov from Rossiya-24

RIA Novosti columnist Irina Alksnis said the strike "exposed the weakness of the United States". She wrote: "Geopolitically, the United States is weakening before our eyes. They are desperately bogged down in their previous military adventures (Afghanistan, Iraq) and are unlikely to embark on new ones, even when they are openly challenged (like the DPRK). The Americans are gradually losing political positions in the Middle East. Russia, Turkey and Iran are walking on their heels. Washington simply does not have the strength to challenge Moscow in Syria or Tehran in Iraq. What was once the grand military potential of the United States is now reduced to the possibility of conducting a targeted special operation to eliminate a reprehensible character. "

Alksnis described the liquidation of Soleimani as a public relations move for the president. "For Donald Trump, the annihilation of an Iranian general presents a decent opportunity for a national public relations campaign, which is very timely in the context of the upcoming elections," said Alksnis.

Rossiya-24 Russian state television journalist Valentin Bogdanov blamed the murder of Soleimani on Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party, stating that "without being chased from office, Trump would not have attempted to resolve internal political problems at the expense of foreign policy. "

Meanwhile, rising tensions between the United States and Iran have proven to be beneficial for the Russian stock market. Oil prices have soared after the assassination of Soleimani and the Moscow Stock Exchange has reached a record high, reaching the highest point in its history.

. (tagsToTranslate) Russia (t) Iran (t) Qassem Soleimani