Russian official says new nuclear weapon of intercontinental rank is operational

The Russian defense minister informed President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental reach came into operation on Friday after years of testing.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin that the first missile unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic sliding vehicle entered combat service, the Defense Ministry said.

Putin presented the Avangard among other possible weapons systems in his speech on the state of the nation in March 2018, and noted that his ability to perform abrupt maneuvers on his way to a target will make missile defenses useless.

The Russian leader described the creation of Avangard as a technological advance comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite.

Earlier this week, Putin emphasized that Russia is the only country armed with hypersonic weapons. He noted that for the first time in history, Russia now leads the world in the development of a new class of weapons, unlike the past, when it was catching up with the United States.

The military said the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound.

Russian media reports indicated that the Avangard will first be mounted on RS-18B intercontinental ballistic missiles built by the Soviets, whose code name is SS-19 by NATO. It is expected to fit the possible Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile after it comes into operation.

The Ministry of Defense said last month that it showed the Avangard to a team of US inspectors as part of the transparency measures under the New Start nuclear weapons treaty with the US. UU.

The United States has reflected on new defense strategies to counteract the hypersonic weapons developed by Russia and China.

US authorities have talked about putting a layer of sensors in space to more quickly detect enemy missiles, particularly hypersonic weapons. The administration also plans to study the idea of ​​basing interceptors in space for the US. UU. They can attack incoming enemy missiles during the first minutes of flight when the booster engines are still on.

The Pentagon has also been working on the development of hypersonic weapons in recent years, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in August that he believes "it is probably a matter of a couple of years" before the US. UU. Have one. He has called it a priority as the army works to develop new long-range fire capabilities.

