Russian forces have reportedly taken over another abandoned U.S. base in Syria

The Russian military police have taken control of a base near the Syrian city of Raqqa, which until recently was controlled by U.S. forces, the TASS news agency said on Thursday.

Russian troops marched into the nearby city of Raqqa, the former capital of the Islamic State Caliphate, when Moscow hurried to fill a vacuum created by President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria.

The base, a former school in the village of Tal Samin, is located in a strategic area at an intersection that connects the city of Raqqa with central Syria and its northern regions, the state news agency said.

He quoted the Russian military policeman Arman Mambetov as indicating that he and his colleagues would patrol the area starting Thursday.

The Russian Defense Ministry's TV station Zvezda showed two Russian military police officers flying the Russian flag at the base and a column of Russian military police vehicles entering.