Russia successfully disconnected from the internet

The Russian government announced Monday that it concluded a series of tests during which it successfully disconnected the country from the Internet worldwide.

The tests were carried out for several days, starting last week, and involved Russian government agencies, local internet service providers and local Russian internet companies.

The objective was to test whether the country's national internet infrastructure, known within Russia as RuNet, could work without access to the global DNS system and the external internet.

Internet traffic was redirected internally, which made the Russian RuNet the world's largest intranet.

The government did not reveal any technical details about the tests and what exactly they were. He only said that the government tested several disconnection scenarios, including a scenario that simulated a hostile cyber attack from a foreign country.

The experiment was considered a success, the government said at a press conference today.

"It turned out that, in general, both the authorities and telecommunications operators are ready to respond effectively to potential risks and threats and ensure the operation of the Internet and the unified telecommunications network in Russia," said Alexei Sokolov, deputy director of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Media, as cited by several Russian news agencies [1, 2, 3, 4].

Sokolov said the test results will be presented to President Putin next year.

Long-term planned tests

Successful tests are the culmination of several years of planning, lawmaking by the Russian government and physical modifications to Russia's local Internet infrastructure.

The tests were initially scheduled for April this year, but were delayed until this fall, to give the Kremlin more time to pass an accompanying law.

Called the "internet sovereignty" law, it gives the Russian government the power to disconnect the country from the rest of the internet at will and with little explanation, for reasons of "national security."

To do this, the law requires that all local Internet service providers redirect all Internet traffic through strategic points under the administration of the Russian Ministry of Communications.

These throttle points can serve as a gigantic rotary switch for Russia's external Internet connectivity, but they can also function as an Internet surveillance device, similar to the technology of the Great Firewall of China, as many privacy advocates have pointed out .