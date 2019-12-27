Russia is testing its alternative to the open Internet

Loading...

It's a small miracle that the Internet has spread across the globe without being broken down into incompatible blocks that can't communicate with each other. However, Russia is taking an important step in this direction. The Russian Ministry of Communication confirms that the country has tested a new national alternative to the Internet, which is colloquially called Runet.

Russia wasn't sure how Runet worked, but experts believe it would resemble existing systems in countries like China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Authorities claim the test went as expected and regular internet users have not noticed any disruption to the service. Of course, Runet's goal is to cause profound disruptions when needed.

Runet is essentially an attempt to limit the points where Russia's internal network infrastructure connects to the outside world. Should the government ever consider this necessary, it could block these connections and allow Runet to handle online communications within the country like a giant intranet. In this way, Russia could isolate Internet users from the outside world in order to block access to information and prevent communication. This setup would also prevent VPNs from working as they cannot connect to the required servers outside of Runet.

It is unclear how close Russia is to implementing Runet, but it could not be long before the government restricts Internet access in times of unrest. Attempts have already been made to block access to certain websites and services such as the messaging app Telegram. Runet will require the cooperation of numerous ISPs and telecommunications companies in Russia, which makes it a complex operation. China and some other countries with severe internet restrictions have been able to build their infrastructure considering isolation.

This happens only a few weeks after Putin's government passed a law that requires a number of Russian apps to be pre-installed on all electronic devices in the country. The law is designed to promote Russian business and simplify the use of phones. However, it may be more about getting people to use services over which the government is in control. These apps would also work better if Runet took over the open internet.

