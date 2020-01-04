Russell Westbrook missed a pair of Easy Dunks when Houston struck Philly

Loading...

Russell Westbrook is also one of the most explosive players in the NBA at this stage of his career. Since he's been in the league, he's made a name for himself by throwing away some of the most hideous and wildest jams the game has ever seen. Westbrook attacks the edge with a ruthless rage that few people on the planet can muster.

He has no problem dropping the hammer on someone standing in his way, regardless of whether that person is a full foot taller and 70 pounds heavier. Its combination of speed and raw power is unique even among the best athletes in the world.

But at 31 and in its eleventh season, Brodie could finally show signs that his athleticism is waning somewhat. On Friday night against the Sixers, Westbrook missed not one but two relatively wide-open dunks, which should be a breeze in a highly competitive game. The first came in the middle of the third quarter with a quick break.

The second came late in the third, when he tried to replace Clint Capela's mistake with a setback.

In the end, it didn't matter because the Rockets won 118-108. Westbrook ended the tournament with 20 points, but was only 9:22 at night, while James Harden led the way with a huge triple double: 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

