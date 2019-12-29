Runnin & # 39; Utes is glad to have the Utah soccer team in San Antonio

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – There were some familiar faces when the Utah soccer team attended the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night game against the Detroit Pistons for an Alamo Bowl activity.

Former Runnin & # 39; Ute Jakob Poeltl had nine rebounds and four points for the Spurs in their 136-109 victory. Poeltl said he is excited to have the Utes in the city.

"I expected them to reach the playoffs, but I'll take it," he said. "Having them in San Antonio is quite fun."

Poeltl feels he is in a good place with the Spurs and enjoyed his time in Toronto before that with his former Utah teammate Delon Wright. To a certain extent, he said he keeps in touch with head coach Larry Krystkowiak and the Runnin & # 39; Utes.

"Every time I am in Utah I try to come in and say hello, seeing how everyone is doing," said Poeltl. "Honestly, it's about the extent of this. We're very busy during the season. But, as I said, when I'm in Utah during the summer or when I'm in Utah when we play there and I have time, I like to come in and say hello."

Poeltl follows the Utes, mainly through social networks.

"I see they have done well. They have had great victories," said Poeltl. “So I think if they can continue playing at the conference, it should be a fun season. It's really starting now. I remember him from university. As soon as the new year arrives, you will really leave. "

Another former Runnin & # 39; Ute, Phil Cullen, is the director of basketball operations and innovation at San Antonio.

"It's always fun to see some familiar faces. San Antonio is always close and dear to everyone's hearts. I can remember in high school watching the Final Four and make it run in the & # 39; 98," Cullen said. "So it's definitely a place that I think Utah still has as a second home."