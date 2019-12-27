Rumors of Roman reign at Royal Rumble And WrestleMania 36

Loading...

At the end of 2019, the Road to WrestleMania 36 can be seen on the horizon, starting like every year with the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 26. Of course, this means that everyone speculates and spreads rumors about what to expect. Some of what we hear may be fictitious or at least completely wrong (that's always true), but sometimes these things turn out exactly as we expect them to, and even if they're not interesting to see where that is Talk is and what that says about the status of the WWE and its talent.

Dave Meltzer recently speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Roman Reigns against Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship is a likely smackdown main event for WrestleMania. Although Meltzer knew that he hadn't heard anything direct about it, WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis said he had spoken to a source within the WWE and was told that it was, in fact.

This rumor fits perfectly with another rumor that apparently comes from Sportskeeda: Roman Reigns is the first choice to win the men's Royal Rumble Match next month and gives him the opportunity to fight Wyatt for the title.

Davis also claims that Reign's feud with Corbin was intentionally booked out to cool Roman down so fans don't turn against him because he's overwhelmed on the way back to the main event. Personally, it's hard for me to imagine that Reigns can win the rumble without getting a chorus from the fans, even if it's more out of habit than anything else. He's been much more popular since he returned from leukemia treatment, but he hasn't been pushed as much as he was then, and that probably has nothing to do with it.

Again, this is all just a rumor, although it sounds like a very credible WWE booking. Time will tell what happens and how fans react when it happens.

(tagsToTranslate) prowrestling (t) bray wyatt (t) roman reigns (t) wrestlemania (t) wrestlemania 36 (t) wwe (t) wwe royal rumble (t) wwe royal rumble 2020 (t) wwe smackdown