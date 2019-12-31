Rumor has it that Carlos Ghosn will escape house arrest by hiding in an instrument box

Loading...

A very strange rumor floating says that Carlos Ghosn, the former president and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, escaped Japanese house arrest and fled to Lebanon last weekend hiding in a case of musical instruments before a trial for his alleged financial misconduct

Lionel Barber, editor of the Financial Times, one of the media that first reported on Ghosn's escape yesterday afternoon, wrote on Twitter that "Beirut sources" say the executive hid in a box designed to escape a musical instrument:

Yesterday afternoon, The Washington Post and Financial Times reported that Ghosn had left Japan and had taken a private plane to Lebanon on Sunday, but initially it was not clear if the accused businessman had arranged anything with the conditions of his bail and house arrest. With the Japanese authorities. , or if he had fled the country.

However, we are a bit skeptical about the rumor of the piano case at the moment, since we are talking about Japan, a country with quite strong passport controls, and it is a wild coincidence that Ghosn escaped just before New Year's Eve , a very convenient time to bury some less than desirable news.

A day after Ghosn was initially arrested in November 2018, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement supporting the automobile executive, claiming that "he would back him up in his adversity to ensure he receives a fair trial." It seems they could have done it. He gave him a way out instead.

In a press release after the initial reports of Ghosn's trip, the former car executive said he had "escaped injustice and political persecution," through CNBC:

Now I am in Lebanon and I will no longer be held hostage to a manipulated Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and the treaties to which he is obliged to keep, "Ghosn said in a statement.

“I have not fled from justice, I have escaped injustice and political persecution. Now I can finally communicate freely with the media and I hope to start next week, ”he added.

That sounds like something that someone who really "ran away from justice" could say, but I can't say it for sure since I've never had to smuggle myself out of Japan for committing monetary crimes (you can prove that!).

Also working for Ghosn is that Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, as the Washington Post points out.

Ghosn's lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, says that the sudden vacation was even a surprise for him, according to CNN, although fleeing the house arrest of a country with a strict justice system (Japan's conviction rate is around 99 per cent) sounds like something you should legally register with. experts before choosing where to go, if you are smart enough to choose a place that not only ejects you and feeds your hunters.

Ghosn has citizenship in France, where he was CEO of Renault and the Nissan-Renault Alliance, Lebanon, where his family is from, and Brazil, where he was born.

He was also very close to being a permanent resident of Japan, after being initially detained by the Japanese authorities for 108 days. He was released in March 2019 after paying a bail amount of $ 9 million, but then he was arrested again and issued another bail worth $ 5 million in April, totaling a record amount of $ 14 million. The conditions of his bond included close surveillance, seizure of his passports and even forbade him to speak with his wife.

If he is charged, Ghosn's accusations of financial misconduct, including the alleged misrepresentation of up to $ 80 million in different compensation, could lead him to prison for up to 15 years. That is, if he ever ends up back where the Japanese authorities can reach him.

