Rumor: Apple could transfer Safari to Open-Source Chromium from Google

It seems that Apple's flagship web browser can accompany its competitors in the Chromium-based browser trend. That is, if recent screenshots are to be believed.

According to a recently published (and translated by Google) error report from iPhones.ru, there may be reason to believe that Apple is on the way to developing a version of Safari based on the open-source Chromium platform. The report, including screenshots from reader Artyom Pozharov, describes a discovery by Pozharov while browsing Chromium Monorail, Google's bug-tracking site.

Artyom Pozharov / iPhones.ru

Pozharov shares three screenshots in the report, but the last two are the most interesting. The second screenshot in the report shows an Apple developer and his invitation to & # 39; colleagues & # 39; s from Chromium authors to activate the flag of Intelligent Tracking Prevention technology in the Chromium 80 release and version 2.4 still not released (the current release is 2.3). ”This screenshot also shows a thumbnail of an image attachment (presumably attached by the Apple developer) of a screenshot of a provisional version of Safari on Chromium. The invitation and the following screenshot appear to have been posted by the same Apple developer who is only identified by his email address.

The third screenshot in the report is essentially a screenshot of a screenshot: Pozharov has downloaded the image attachment from the Apple developer's screenshot of "the still-raw Safari browser on the new engine" and has made a screenshot of it. As Pozharov points out, this screenshot of a Chromium-based Safari indicates one interesting thing: this version of Safari seems to have been developed for Windows, not for MacOS.

Artyom Pozharov / iPhones.ru

In addition to the Pozharov screenshots, there is another reason why this specific rumor can be valid. As Chrome Unboxed points out, the bug referred to in the Pozharov report is "since then marked as private", rather than just giving an error message when searching for the bug number. Instead, Chrome Unboxed reports that the & # 39; bug appears as blocked and needs permission to view & # 39 ;. This may indicate that the bug was an intended development rather than a fake message.

Although these details are interesting and could indicate a Safari-based Chromium browser, this still comes down to an intriguing rumor. Such a move would mean a substantial change in Apple's approach to web browsers and would be in line with what Microsoft has recently done with its new Edge browser.

In the meantime, Digital Trends has contacted Apple to comment on it, and we will update this story as soon as we receive a statement about it.

