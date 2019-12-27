Rugby Union Players Association boss applauds young players' attention to mental health

Loading...

A total of 46 players from four Super Rugby clubs, the Western Force and the men's and women's national seven-a-side football programs were divided into groups and asked to prioritize what was most important to them.

The next generation of Australian rugby talent at RUPA camp. Credit: Cameron Inniss

Unlike previous camps, mental health was considered extremely important, leaving Harrison energized by the responses and the hope that the RUPA could work with Rugby Australia to stay ahead of the game.

"More and more discussions are taking place and [mental health] is receiving much more attention and rhetoric," said Harrison. "The important thing now is to put in place actionable and measurable systems, programs and resources to meet this requirement.

"Many member unions – cricket, rugby league, netball and football – are fully aware of these problems and unite in this leverage position to inject more resources into them.

"From the perspective of Rugby Australia, [this is] a much more collaborative approach with the players' association to make sure that we work together. Historically, this has sometimes been reasonably tumultuous and combative and it’s a robust ally that we’d like to see now. We can't always agree on everything and that’s when we drive the most change, but what that is important is that we recognize that it is a positive change. "

Justin Harrison talks to young players at the RUPA annual camp last month in Sydney. Credit: Cameron Inniss

Harrison, the former second Wallabian rower who won a famous line-up flight to help Australia win a series of British and Irish Lions in 2001, is now in charge of RUPA after taking over from Prataal Raj. He was eager to mingle with the next generation of young talent, which included Australian under-20 captain Fraser McReight, Reds sensation Isaac Lucas and new Waratahs signing Michael McDonald.

Harrison's passion and understanding of the Australian rugby landscape will be a valuable addition to the organization.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper and loyal Wallaroos and seven, Shannon Parry, were on deck to chat with the players before getting to know the ways to prepare for a professional career.

After a yoga session on Saturday morning which tested the flexibility of some large accessories, there was a discussion on cultural diversity and an entertaining theater sports exercise in which players were invited to participate in role play situations . This included coping with an awkward situation during an evening with an upset girlfriend who was not happy having to follow her partner to another city.

The evening shirt party was an energetic affair at Bar Reggio in Darlinghurst, and players showed up the next day to get financial advice, discuss possible career options after rugby, and learn how the media works.

Reds youth Michael Wood was shattered for failing to win the best dressed award at dinner at RUPA camp. Credit: Cameron Inniss

There was even a brief interpretation of Nikki Webster Strawberry kisses former Wallaby and new RUPA Player Development Program manager James Holbeck – a song that goes through his head while playing a test for Australia as he spins on the sidelines – which , along with other retired players Willy Gordon and Ofa Fainga & # 39; anuku, shared their own fascinating different stories of dealing with the spotlight and expectations of professional sport.

"Having not been tactile with the players in this environment and sitting offshore for quite a long time, my expectations have certainly been exceeded in terms of the professional level and maturity they have," said Harrison . "The focus and contribution they have given us in each workshop we have conducted, and I guess the solid questions we are asked, are very healthy when you have a squad or athletes asking questions about the calendar of events and the resources to which they would like to contribute.

All smiles: This year's RUPA camp was much more attended than normal. Credit: Cameron Inniss

"It's about making sure we don't just guide people to a finite contribution, then they go out and never be seen again. This input induction is very important. "

Tom Decent is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sport

Loading