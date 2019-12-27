Rugby league bingo! How much did Souths pay for Jai Arrow?

Loading...

Not so fast, say the Tigers. They say that figure is wrong. Try $ 2.4 million. Souths blew them out of the water, they say.

As for the Titans, they estimate that they missed Arrow by only $ 100,000 per season. So that makes their offer $ 2.8 million.

For which Souths signed it. According to Souths. But not the Titans and the Tigers.

Don't think too hard about it because there is every chance that you will suffer your damage!

But that does provide a glimpse of the strangeness of the off-season player market, which has been particularly punishing this summer due to endless speculation about the future of the Arrow and Roosters center Latrell Mitchell – and what the two mean for each other.

These two players are under contract with their current clubs until November 1, 2020, but negotiations are underway to bring them to another club a season earlier.

It could take a few weeks before we know if Souths will get Arrow for 2020.

And that, in turn, will help determine whether Souths can seriously sign Mitchell – although coach Wayne Bennett has told News Corp that they won't sign him. I find the deja vu.

The Titans say Arrow has already asked for immediate release, but you can bet it's not far: he would double his current annual salary if he came to Redfern a season earlier.

The South also need him. Arrow is not Sam Burgess, whose salary cap he engulfs after Burgess was medically removed with a serious shoulder injury. But he has the hard-working and reliable midfielder that Bennett needs.

The question is who wants to spend the money and when?

Normally, players who sign with another club with a season to play will request immediate release – and usually their club will let them go immediately, removing the bandage to cause the least pain.

Still, more players – and the clubs that sign them so soon – are stalled, sitting idle as a rival club pays their wages during the docile months of November, December and January.

The more a club pays during the off season, the less the salary cap of the next club will be reduced when it ends up guaranteeing it.

Mitchell is an example. The Roosters played hardball with the 22-year-old but he did not move.

The club desperately wanted to remove it from its books before January 1, but threats to play it in reserve rank next season have been dismissed and the more Mitchell digs, the more the Roosters will have to pay for it each month.

If he ends up making a deal with Souths in late January, it could cost more than $ 200,000 on what Souths – or any potential club – should pay him. Roosters are so eager to get rid of Mitchell, they might even give a little more.

It remains to be seen if Mitchell is willing to risk signing a yearlong agreement with Souths before determining what he will do next. It would seem like insanity given that he has rejected huge offers from his own club and the Tigers.

To complicate the situation in Mitchell, it is who really manages his business: his accredited agent, Wayde Rushton, or Matt Rose, who says that he does not manage Mitchell but has made his auctions in several clubs of the NRL.

Mitchell is scheduled to meet Rushton early in the new year. He should also return to Roosters to train on January 6.

His future is now inexorably linked to that of Arrow and whether he joins Souths early or not.

The Titans don't want to let Arrow go a year earlier because they don't have a ready-made replacement. They signed on to storm boom recruit Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, but he didn’t arrive until 2021 and he wouldn’t be ready to close the gap even if he was released early.

And, unlike other players, Arrow is worth ethics and professionalism is considered to be so strong that the Titans cannot see having a flat year with their head already at Souths.

Confused? Me too.

PlayStation 4 and XBox could be the game of choice this Christmas, but in the rugby league, it's Tetris old-fashioned.

Andrew Webster is sports editor of the Sydney Morning Herald.

