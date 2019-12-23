Rudiger of Chelsea wants quick action against alleged racist attackers

Loading...

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) called for a government investigation into racism in the English game after the match between London's rivals, Chelsea won 2-0.

"I really hope that the culprits will be found and punished soon, and in a football field as modern as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with dozens of television and security cameras, it should be possible to find and find them punish, "Rudiger wrote on Twitter.

"If not, then there must have been witnesses in the stadium who saw and heard the incident. It is such a shame that racism still exists in 2019. When will this nonsense stop?"

Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea.Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham is examining the CCTV footage and has pledged to take "the firmest possible action" if a supporter is identified as having made racist gestures, but said in a statement that its investigations had so far At present not been conclusive.

"We are able to follow all the fans via the cameras and have spent many hours viewing CCTV footage," said the club. "We hired lip readers to study the images and contacted Chelsea for more information from their players.

"We have also collected statements from other parties present at the time. The police will examine our evidence with us. Rest assured that we will thoroughly investigate this matter."

"Any fan found guilty will receive a lifetime ban. However, for the time being, we must point out that our conclusions are inconclusive and would request that this comment be reserved until the facts are established."

Appropriate steps

The FA, the country's football governing body, works with all parties to establish the facts before taking action.

"Following the incident of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea … we are working with match officials, clubs and the competent authorities to fully establish the facts and take the appropriate measures," the FA said in a press release on Twitter. .

Loading

The office of the British Prime Minister issued a statement expressing support for efforts to eradicate racism.

"It is clear that the football authorities still have work to do to resolve this problem and we are determined to work with them on this issue to eliminate it," said a spokesperson.

"The FA, the Premier League and the English Football League have intensified their efforts considerably, but we expect them to continue to prioritize this issue and to consult with players and supporter groups", added the spokesperson.

"We will be monitoring how the football authorities implement their plans throughout the season. We will continue to work with the authorities on this, including the PFA, and we do not rule out taking 39; other measures if necessary. "

Stadium announcements

Loading

The anti-racism organization Kick It Out applauded referee Anthony Taylor for following the protocol that led to repeated stadium announcements warning fans.

Rudiger is the last Premier League player to have suffered allegations of racist abuse in a match, with Manchester United's Fred being targeted by a Manchester City fan this month.

Racist incidents have tainted European football recently, with Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan and Mario Balotelli of Brescia subjected to racist insults from rival supporters during Serie A matches in Italy this season.

"It’s really sad to review racism in a football match, but I think it’s important to talk about it in public. Otherwise it will be forgotten again in a few days (as always), "added Rudiger.

"I don't want to involve Tottenham as a whole club in this situation because I know that only a few idiots were the offenders. I also got a lot of supportive messages on social media from Spurs fans. .. thank you very much for that. "

Reuters

Most seen in sport

Loading