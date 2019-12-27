Rose Tico should get a & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; show: & # 39; Crazy Rich Asian & # 39; s Director

Loading...

It may be making as much, if not more, money than its predecessor, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wasn't immune to criticism. Many have accused it of surrendering too much to the Last Jedi haters, drawing on many of the innovations Rian Johnson has brought to the decades-old franchise. Perhaps the biggest complaint is that it mysteriously supplants Rose Tico, the series' first major color character to be driven out of social media by bullying and / or racist trolls.

Now someone wants to do something about it: As Deadline noted, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu went to Twitter to campaign for a Rose Tico spin-off series.

"OK @disneyplus," the filmmaker tweeted on Friday. "Take me to a carriage. Let us make this series a reality. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter ”

After viewers of Rise of Skywalker noticed the striking lack of Rose, Slate delivered an article in which they spent their screen time at just over a minute. In contrast, she was in The Last Jedi in almost 11 minutes and even established herself as a possible love interest for John Boyega's Finns. In Skywalker, however, she mostly stays in the home base and barely talks to important characters.

Chu has long established itself as one of Hollywood's best-known Asian-American filmmakers. He has everything from step-up sequels to Justin Bieber concert films to sequels in the G.I. Joe and Now You See Me franchise. He is currently working on the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights. We hope the Disney + social media team will review your mentions.

