Rory MacDonald is ready to spend his prime years with the PFL

Loading...

When Rory MacDonald stepped out of the Bellator cage in October and streamers tumbled around him and Douglas Lima to celebrate the welterweight grand prix championship, there was great uncertainty about his MMA future.

"I believe in testing the free agency and fighting for what you're worth," MacDonald told UPROXX Sports.

So he did it. And when Bellator didn't make an official offer, MacDonald didn't hesitate to jump to an emerging MMA organization in the Professional Fighters League, the first organization to present MMA in a regular-season sport season format, playoffs, and championship.

"I am very excited to be attending the PFL, where the World Cup and a $ 1 million belt are available every year for the best fighter with no game and no politics," said MacDonald.

If this last part seems like a criticism of the current MMA landscape, it is because it is. A video recently went around with UFC welterweight Colby Covington, in which the former interim champion explained how he had almost been excluded from the organization and saved his career with his make America Great Again persona.

This is one of dozens of examples where current UFC stars have soared to new heights thanks to their marketability. There is no doubt that these personas have helped the UFC to reach new levels. The promotion sold for an incredible $ 4 billion in 2016. Sales battles are always the be-all and end-all, and sometimes that means talking before the fight is as important as what happens when the bell rings. MacDonald, however, feels that the side vision of what made MMA so special at the beginning has waned.

"People who are not familiar with MMA have misinterpreted what it means to be a fighter and competitor," said MacDonald. “Especially the UFC now. These guys are the role models. They present the personality and character and morals that martial artists should have. People who don't know better see these guys and think that's it. You get a wrong picture of what MMA is all about. I think it hurts in that sense. It definitely has a bigger audience. It has become very popular, but I'm not sure for the best of reasons. "

Times have changed since MacDonald first came to the UFC more than 10 years ago. He spent six years in the UFC and set a 9: 4 record with wins over Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and B.J. Penn before he brought his talents to Bellator. After an uneven 3: 2: 1 run in which he defeated Lima in 2018 and won the bellator welterweight crown, MacDonald has the chance to return to his roots with the PFL and focus entirely on great fights.

"I've felt this pressure before when I tried to get the most viewers into your fight and get people to follow you and be interested in your fights and your career to make more money," said MacDonald. "Ultimately, I have to stay true to myself and stick to the reason why I started this sport: passion for the actual competition."

MacDonald is rejuvenated and geared to extend his career for at least another 10 years. He is ready to cause a sensation at the PFL when he debuts in 2020.

"I think I have to come in and be completely dominant," said MacDonald. "I am still here and at the top. I want to show everyone that I am better than ever and that I will have the best years of my career here and prove the opposite to my opponents. As some people think my career is going downhill the opposite is the case. "