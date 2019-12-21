Loading...

"I am realistic enough to know that this will not happen overnight, but the current team is very talented and there is a large pool of young players from the academy."

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League, seven points behind Chelsea, fourth, after five wins in 17 games this season.

They will head to Everton, 16th, for the kickoff on Saturday.

Emery was sacked last month after Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at home in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt, which extended its winless streak in all competitions to seven games, its worst streak since February 1992 under George Graham.

Shortly after announcing the appointment of Arteta, Emery, 48, said the BBC Arsenal had made the right choice in appointing the rookie.

"He's really ready to take that next jump," said Emery.

"I believe it is a good decision and I would also like it to be a good decision."

Arteta, who has never led a club before, was nominated by the British media as one of the candidates vying to replace former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in 2018 before the club does not name Emery.

The 37-year-old was very successful in City, helping Pep Guardiola as he guided the club to successive championship titles.

Arteta, center, lifts the Community Shield trophy after Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in 2015.

Guardiola wished his former assistant success in his new job.

"I am almost sure he will do a great job," said Guardiola.

"He decided to move there. You can't stop him, [you have to] follow your dreams and Arsenal has been a big part of his career."

Arsenal football chief Raul Sanllehi said the club had interviewed other names before choosing to sue Arteta.

"We have met several high profile candidates and Mikel has stood out for each of us as the perfect person for us," he said.

"We can't wait to see him get to work and get the most out of our team as we work to get our season back on track."

After Arsenal's 3-0 league loss to Manchester City on Sunday, acting boss Freddie Ljungberg urged the club to make a quick decision on their next permanent manager.

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke, the son of the club's majority owner, Stan Kroenke, and Sanllehi both thanked Ljungberg for his three weeks of stewardship.

