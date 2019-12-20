Ron Brierley's arrest provokes emotions in friends and rivals

Loading...

Although Brierley can return messages privately, he has said nothing publicly since his arrest Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. before boarding a flight to Fiji. He did not respond to requests for comment on Friday or earlier in the week.

As camera crews gathered outside his large Point Piper home near where ANZ bank president David Gonski and former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have homes, Brierley closed the garage door and stayed inside.

"Sorry, he's not there," said a woman over the intercom when reporters rang, while a man who appeared to be Brierley was seen through the windows of the house. Brierley's comrades, billionaire rag dealer Solomon Lew and longtime business partner Gary Weiss, did not answer calls.

A few hours earlier, Brierley had been arrested at Sydney Airport after a travel alert was issued by NSW police, following a six-month investigation triggered by a information from a member of the public. Detectives invaded his laptop and electronic devices, where they found more than 200,000 images and 500 videos. A high-level police source said that the sample of material sent for forensic examination was "in accordance with child pornography material".

The question of whether the charges will remain in court will not be decided for some time and Brierley is not yet able to plead against the charges.

Whatever the outcome of the case, the stain of the allegation marks the inglorious end of an inspired career for a man who was one of the looters of the most admired and feared company ever operating in Australia.

Born and raised in Wellington, Brierley had already made his mark in New Zealand business circles when he emigrated to Australia in the 1980s.

Knighted in 1988, it didn't take long for Ron to scare Australian companies through corporate raids awakened by his various investment vehicles, including Brierley Investments (once NZ's largest company), Industrial Equity, Guiness Peat Group and more recently Mercantile.

During his career, some of Australia's largest companies were in the pipeline, including Carlton United Breweries, Tatts and AGL. In 2007, when he chaired Lew & # 39; s Premier Investments, he helped negotiate a deal to sell his stake in Coles to Wesfarmers for $ 1.1 billion.

His 80s takeover of Woolworths, then a struggling retailer with a market capitalization of just $ 900 million, was his biggest success. Under Brierley's control, Woolworths brought in new blood and in 1993 put it up for sale for $ 2.45 billion. Today, it is a giant of 48 billion dollars.

Along the way, he mentored many people who would become captains of their industries, from the future president of BHP and Orica Malcolm Broomhead to the founder of Darling Afterpay technology Anthony Eisen and former Brierley Investments and later Visy's chief financial officer, Herman Rockefeller, who was killed in Melbourne in 2010.

Brierley's private activities were less publicized. He is an avid stamp collector, arts patron and cricket fan. He was a director of the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust between 1988 and 1996.

But despite his achievements, Brierley has always been a divisive figure among shareholders.

Part of the business sense of man was knowing which companies to target, usually looking for companies with lazy advice or poor performance. Its investment companies would then raise stakes and make radical changes, whether through the sale of assets, management decommitments or the renewal of boards of directors. Some investors and directors applauded – others, not surprisingly, whistled.

This week has brought a perfect example of the animosity that the Brierley Mercantile can produce. The president of Gibb River Diamonds, a group of awful ASX-listed resources, Jim Richards, celebrated Mercantile emptying its stake in Gibb and thus withdrew its offer for the group, describing it as "an extremely welcome development".

Yet Richards' joy has not been equaled in all circles of Australian business. In some areas, a heartache was gripped even a few days after news of Brierley's arrest.

"I am deeply shocked. I never thought I would wake up and read this news. I don't think anyone has ever imagined this," said a former business associate, speaking about the business. 39; arrest of Brierley.

"It's more like shit.

"He kicked off so many people. If Ron had died on Wednesday rather than being arrested, what would the headlines say? They would have said he was a great man who had a brilliant career. "

Sarah Danckert is a business journalist.

