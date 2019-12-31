Rolls-Royce works on a more British spirit than the outgoing one

Loading...

With the new Phantom already on the market and their very first SUV, the Cullinan, which has been launched and is doing very well, Rolls-Royce can now focus its attention on the Ghost that will probably appear in 2021.

Baby Rolls is about to get a second generation, and we have just shown a new series of spy shots. Spotted on the back of a trailer surrounded by a few BMW's, it has dropped the plastic trim, allowing us to see the new lines – well, as much as we can, because the heavy camo is still present.

Nevertheless, the prototype is equipped with what the production headlights and rear lights seem to be, and the imposing grid with vertical slats is not going anywhere, although it seems a bit larger than before.

Our spy photographers couldn't get close enough this time to take a few photos of the interior, but we do know that lush leather adorns the most touchable surfaces of the luxurious cabin. The technological functions are updated and a digital instrument panel is added, together with a larger screen for the infotainment system and a larger HUD.

As for the "more British" reference above, it is due to the new architecture. The outgoing Ghost platform is shared with the previous generation 7 series and will be replaced by a new aluminum that is also used by the Wraith and Dawn and that must be compatible with electrification.

A mild hybrid could be on the cards, as well as a PHEV and probably later a battery-electric derivative, while it should initially receive the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 from the larger Phantom. It is thought that the next generation Ghost will also receive four-wheel steering and active roll bars, and perhaps a four-wheel drive, which could be optional.

Picture Credits: CarPix for CarScoops