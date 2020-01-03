Rodney Hudson first Raider to receive All-Pro recognition since 2016 – The Reporter

Loading...

ALAMEDA – The Rodney Hudson center was the lonely Raider to be recognized on the Associated Press All-Pro team as a second team selection.

Hudson received nine of 50 votes from a panel of media members across the country, finishing behind Jason Kelce of Philadelphia, who had 29 votes.

It was the first time the Raiders were represented on the All-Pro team since 2016, when defensive end Khalil Mack and guard Kelechi Osemele were the first team and kicker Marquette King was the second team in a team that finished 12-4 .

Last August, Hudson, 30, signed a three-year, $ 33.75 million contract extension to remain with the Raiders. Hudson was the first great Raiders free agent hired by former general manager Reggie McKenzie in 2015 and has been a stone for three different coaches under Dennis Allen (and Tony Sparano), Jack Del Rio and now Jon Gruden.

On December 15, Hudson became the first player to win the Club's Commitment to Excellence Award three consecutive times. Voted by the players, the Raider is presented annually who best exemplifies hard work, leadership and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.

Only two other Raiders received votes in the All-Pro vote. Right tackle Trent Brown received two votes despite missing five games due to an injury, and eventually ended up on the injured reserve with a torn breastplate. The tight end Darren Waller received a vote in the "flexible" position for players with a hybrid ability position who do not necessarily remain in the same place on each play.

